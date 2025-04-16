Directors for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Named

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) announces the promotion of Mary Jones to Senior Director of Financial Services. Jones is a 40-year veteran of the Convention Center and in her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing the organization’s financial health and compliances, supporting long-term financial strategy and aligning fiscal goals with business objectives.

“Mary has a proven track record as an effective leader whose work improving processes have had a positive impact on NOENMCC’s financial operations and services department. It’s her deep understanding of our operations and her thoughtful approach to problem-solving that has made her an invaluable asset,” said Alita Caparotta, Interim Convention Center President and CEO. “Her promotion is well-deserved, and I anticipate even greater success ahead for her and the Convention Center.”

Jones has played a pivotal role in modernizing the Convention Center’s operational infrastructure. She spearheaded efforts to enhance purchasing and payment systems, including establishing new Automated Clearing House (ACH) procedures to safeguard customer information in accordance with the network’s best practices. Under her guidance, the department completed several high-impact projects, such as launching new parking software and procedures, streamlining vendor onboarding through automation and integrating prospective vendor data from the SEBConnect App. In 2024, she was recognized for her work by the weekly business newspaper New Orleans CityBusiness as a CityBusiness Money Maker, a special distinction for financial professionals recognizing achievements in their industries.

Prior to joining the Convention Center team, Jones held management roles in the banking industry. She earned a degree in business administration from Louisiana State University.

Jade Simmons has been promoted to Director of Financial Operations, where she will focus on optimizing daily financial processes and improving overall efficiency. She has a history of improving operations for the department, having successfully implemented software to automate the vendor onboarding process. Simmons also spearheaded the creation of on-demand e-learning video job aids, which reduced time spent onboarding and improved accessibility for both new and existing employees.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Dallas. With 17 years of experience in business management, Simmons has worked with KIPP New Orleans Schools, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and the Louisiana Public Health Institute.

“Jade has been instrumental in enhancing our day-to-day and inspired fresh ideas across the Convention Center. I am confident her and Mary’s forward-thinking mindsets will continue to drive our success,” said Caparotta.

The NOENMCC was recently recognized again as a leader in workplace excellence, earning a 2025 National Top Workplaces USA Award from Energage, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. The award is based entirely on feedback from an independent employee engagement survey and marks the second time the Convention Center has received this national honor, underscoring its commitment to fostering a supportive work environment that invests in its employees.

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

New Orleans is Built to Host! With 1.1 million square feet of prime exhibit space on one level, all under one roof, NOENMCC is tied for the sixth-largest convention center in the United States. NOENMCC is a 2025 Exhibitor Magazine Centers of Excellence recipient and is consistently named a regional top workplace by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. A recent LEED Gold certification makes NOENMCC the largest LEED-certified project in Louisiana and the largest convention center project in the U.S. certified under LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance, as well as the first convention center in the world to be awarded initial certification under LEED Gold v4.1 O+M. A leading contributor to the city’s robust tourism economy, NOENMCC event activity has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening.