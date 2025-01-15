Diplo to Headline UnKommon Events’ First Annual Pre-Game Party to Kick Off the Big Game Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – UnKommon Events, the production company behind some of the world’s most exclusive experiences, announced that Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Diplo will headline the first annual Pre-Game Party at the iconic Generations Hall in New Orleans on Feb. 7.

DJ unKommon is also set to perform at the event that will kick off Big Game Weekend.

“We’re so excited to host the first-ever Pre-Game Party in the city that’s known for its unique music, culture, and atmosphere,” said Seth Kaplan, founder of UnKommon Events. “Generations Hall will be buzzing with the same rare, enticing aura that defines New Orleans. You won’t want to miss it.”

The exclusive UnKommon Events’ Pre-Game Party promises an epic celebration of music, football and more. Multi-platinum DJ Diplo will take the stage to play sets with his chart-topping hits, including “Heartless” and “Where Are Ü Now (with Justin Bieber).” Additional artists will be announced closer to the event.

Tickets for unKommon Events’ Big Game Party are now available, with limited VIP and exclusive packages offering access to premium sections, bottle service, and other luxury perks. More information and to purchase tickets here.

A portion of proceeds from the UnKommon Pre-Game Party will be donated to the American Red Cross to support those affected by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles as well as the Southeast Louisiana Red Cross who supports the greater New Orleans area year round.

Unkommon Events is an innovative event production company that specializes in creating luxury experiences. Renowned for their ﬂawless execution and creative concepts, Unkommon Events produces exclusive parties and high-proﬁle events that push the boundaries of entertainment and deliver unforgettable experiences.