Dillard University’s 9th President Investiture Announced

NEW ORLEANS — Dillard University will formally invest Dr. Monique Guillory, Ph.D. as its ninth president and chief executive officer during a four-day celebration, Oct. 30–Nov. 2, themed “Dare to Dream.”

The investiture marks a ceremonial and administrative handing-off of presidential authority, and invites the full campus community to join a weeklong series of events honoring both Dr. Guillory and the university’s heritage of leadership, excellence, and service.

A native of New Orleans, Dr. Guillory brings over 30 years of executive-level experience in higher education to her role. She joined Dillard in April 2024 as provost and chief academic and enrollment officer. Following the resignation of the previous president, she served as acting president beginning in May 2024 and was appointed by Dillard’s Board of Trustees as full president in early 2025.

Guillory’s career prior to Dillard includes leadership roles at several Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs), including the University of the District of Columbia, Jackson State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, the Southern University System, and the University of the Virgin Islands. She has also contributed to accreditation and academic standards work, serving with the Middle States Commission for Higher Education in several capacities.

Dr. Guillory holds a Ph.D. in comparative literature and performance studies from New York University, where she was awarded the Arthur J. Schomburg Award for Excellence in the Humanities. She also earned her bachelor’s degree from Tulane University in New Orleans, majoring in English literature and rhetorical communication. Her early education included St. Mary’s Academy in New Orleans.

Leadership in a Changing Higher Education Landscape

Dr. Monique Guillory’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for higher education, particularly for Historically Black Colleges and Universities that are adapting to shifting enrollment patterns, financial pressures, and evolving student needs.

At Dillard, that adaptation has taken the form of expanding and diversifying academic offerings:

In Aug. 2025, the university expanded its academic support by reaching an agreement with Kaplan to provide free test preparation courses for graduate-level admissions exams;

In Nov. 2024, Dillard University partnered with E. Ross Studios to launch certificate and master class courses in entertainment and film, adding new structured skill-building opportunities outside of its degree programs; and

Dillard introduced a master’s program in nursing in 2023.

Guillory has stressed that these kinds of initiatives reflect the collaborative and innovative spirit she wants to foster at Dillard, engaging students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners in shaping the university’s future.

She has also underscored the importance of building on Dillard’s tradition of academic excellence and institutional resilience while guiding it through the challenges of a changing higher education landscape.

Dillard University has stated that the investiture of Dr. Monique Guillory is not only a ceremony of leadership tradition—it is intended as a launchpad for dreaming bigger, innovating stronger, and reinforcing the university’s commitment to serving students with excellence, integrity, and service.

Dillard University Investiture Program

Thursday, October 30

2:00 p.m. | Dillard University Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Innovation Collective Residence Hall

4101 Norman Mayer, New Orleans, LA 70122

5:00 p.m. | Dillard University Art Department

Dillard University Samuel DuBois Cook Art Gallery

The Golden Mean Faculty Art Exhibition

7:30 p.m. | Dillard University Theatre Department **

Dillard University Samuel DuBois Cook Theatre

Theatre Department Presents: FEVER – Celebrating its 90th Year

Friday, October 31

10:00 a.m. | Investiture Ceremony

Dillard University Avenue of the Oaks

2601 Gentilly Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70122

12:00 p.m. | Investiture Reception

Dillard University Avenue of the Oaks

7:00 p.m. | Investiture Gala “Twilight on the Oaks” **

Dillard University Professional Schools Building (PSB)

Attire: Alternate Egos and Southern Gothic Glam

Saturday, November 1

3:00 p.m. | Celebration of NOLA Music Festival **

Dillard University Alfred Lawless Memorial Chapel

Featuring: Dr. Michael White, Oscar Rossignoli, Delfeayo Marsalis, and John Boutte’

Sunday, November 2

10:00 a.m. | Ecumenical Service

Dillard University Alfred Lawless Memorial Chapel

** Denotes Ticketed Event

For full details of Investiture Week events, visit Dillard University’s Investiture Page.