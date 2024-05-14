Dillard University’s 2024 Commencement Ceremony Celebrated Resilience

NEW ORLEANS — Dillard University hosted its Commencement Ceremony for more than 200 graduates on Saturday, May 1 on the Rosa Freeman Keller Avenue of Oaks. The event paid tribute to members of the class of 2024, who earned degrees despite challenges presented by the pandemic, hurricanes and power outages.

“Class of 2024, you should be extremely proud of yourselves. You made it,” said Rochester Anderson, first vice chair for Dillard’s board of trustees, at the event. “Your life will always be filled with challenges. Rest assured, however, that armed with your Dillard degree, you will leave the Oaks prepared to live our mission to make the world a better place. I am honored to welcome you into the elite Dillard family tree, whose branches extend far and wide. Know that no matter where you go, you have the support of your fellow Bleu Devils.”

“COVID took so much from us, our loved ones, our freedom, how we interact, and most of all, our graduation,” said Senior Class Representative Sanaa Bradley. “But through strength, determination, prayer and other things, we have made it here today, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Commencement Speaker Ayo Davis urged the graduates to trust in the academic foundation they have built and remain open to the unpredictable twists and turns of their future paths.

“Have faith, graduates, that no matter what is happening in life, no matter where life takes you, Dillard has helped you build a solid foundation to write the next chapter of your story and our collective story,” Davis said. “And as you chart your path forward, be open to the notion that your story might be different than you expected. Like the best, most compelling stories, we don’t know what will happen next.”

George Alvarez, Ashley Brown, Travionne Bob, Rajah Thomas, and Callia Thompson were recognized as valedictorians, while Covay Joseph was celebrated as the salutatorian. During their speeches, they thanked God, family, friends, and teammates for their unwavering support throughout their academic journey. Each of them reflected on the adversities the class has conquered over the past four years, emphasizing how these challenges have equipped them with resilience and fortitude for the paths ahead.

The university awarded honorary degrees to three individuals during this year’s commencement ceremony. Each recipient was recognized for outstanding contributions.

Warren Bell Jr., Ayo Davis, and Edgar Poree Jr. received honorary doctorates of humane letters. Bell made history as New Orleans’ first Black weekday prime-time TV News anchor at WDSU-TV from 1974-1980. Davis was named president of Disney-Branded Television in 2021. She is a Dillard University alumna and a member of the board of trustees. Poree has served his community in a number of roles with the New Orleans Public School System, BellSouth Telecommunications and Total Community Action, among others.

Dillard’s “golden graduates” are invited to return to the Oaks on their 50th anniversary of receiving their Dillard degree. The class of 1974 had 55 participants return to receive their Dillard degree again.