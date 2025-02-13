Dillard University Welcomes Detrich Hebert as Director of HR

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dillard University is pleased to welcome Detrich D. Hebert Johnson as our new Director of Human Resources. A seasoned attorney and HR executive, Detrich brings a wealth of experience in employment law, compliance, labor relations, and organizational strategy.

Licensed to practice law in Louisiana and Texas, she has served in key leadership roles, including Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Deputy Chief of HR & Labor Relations, and Director of HR at the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority. Throughout her career, she has successfully led organizations through complex legal and compliance challenges while fostering inclusive and dynamic workplace cultures.

Detrich’s expertise extends to federal and state grant management, having served as Director of Community Development for Jefferson Parish, where she oversaw multimillion-dollar HUD-funded programs aimed at improving economic opportunities and infrastructure for underserved communities. She has also held legal positions as an Assistant City Attorney for the City of New Orleans and Assistant Attorney General for the State of Louisiana.

- Sponsors -

A proud Dillard University alumna, Detrich earned her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Dillard, a Juris Doctor from Southern University Law Center, and an MBA with a concentration in Human Resource Management from the University of New Orleans. She is actively engaged in the community, serving as Treasurer of UNITY of Greater New Orleans and holding leadership roles at Ben Franklin Elementary & Middle Schools.

We are excited to welcome Detrich Hebert back to the Dillard family and look forward to her leadership in advancing our HR initiatives and strengthening our campus community.

Dillard University awarded 1,202 bachelor’s degrees across 194 programs of study. Among its students, 76% receive Pell Grants, and 76% of degrees are awarded to women. The university boasts a 100% nursing license exam passage rate, with all nursing graduates securing employment.

Dillard has the highest graduation rate for Pell Grant recipients among Louisiana HBCUs. Additionally, 99% of undergraduates receive institutional grants, and 59% of students graduate within four years. The university provides $14 million in institutional aid, with an average institutional student grant of $9,194.

With a student-to-faculty ratio of 13:1, Dillard maintains the strongest student retention rate among Louisiana HBCUs. The university also ensures greater financial accessibility, with students borrowing an average of $1,000 less in student loans compared to those at Louisiana public universities.

Dillard continues to support student success, with 80% of graduates employed or enrolled in graduate school. The institution effectively leverages state student aid dollars at a ratio of $9 for every $1 received. Nearly every student from Louisiana benefits from need-based aid through programs such as Go Grants and TOPS, making college more accessible and affordable.