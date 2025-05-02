Dillard University Announces Commencement Weekend Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dillard University has announced the line-up for its Commencement Weekend including the Baccalaureate Service, a podcast event with the University’s President, and the Commencement Ceremony.

Podcast

Dillard University and Rich Lessons, a podcast hosted by entrepreneurs Sevetri Wilson Taylor and Sheena Allen, will present a live podcast interview featuring honorary degree awardees and Dillard University President Dr. Monique Guillory on May 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Dillard University’s Cook Theater.

The honorary degree awardees featured on the podcast include Christal M. Jackson, seasoned Social Impact Architect, content curator, strategist, and philanthropy advisor, and Gwendolyn Rainey, Founder of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale.

The event will begin on May 7 with lunch and networking from 11:00 am to noon followed by a special interview with Dr. Guillory from 12:00 to 12:15 pm. The live podcast interview portion will take place from 12:15 to 1:00 pm.

Baccalaureate Service

The 2025 Baccalaureate Service will be held on May 9 at 6:00 pm and will feature Rev. Dr. Antione J. Hutchins, D.Ed.Min., Senior Pastor of Christian Unity Baptist Church in Waldorf, Maryland, as the keynote speaker.

Rev. Dr. Hutchins is a dynamic leader, preacher, and psalmist whose ministry has touched lives nationwide. Under his leadership, Christian Unity Baptist Church has experienced remarkable growth, evolving from a small congregation to a thriving ministry of several hundred members. With a passion for preaching, church revitalization, and mission work, Dr. Hutchins has dedicated his life to equipping and inspiring individuals to live out their faith with purpose.

“We are honored to welcome Rev. Dr. Antione Hutchins to Dillard University for this significant occasion,” said Dr. Monique Guillory, President of Dillard University. “His commitment to faith, education, and service aligns beautifully with Dillard’s mission of cultivating leaders who serve their communities with purpose. We are excited for him to impart wisdom and inspiration to our graduates as they embark on their next journey.”

A graduate of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University, Dr. Hutchins earned a Master of Divinity degree and later completed a Doctorate of Educational Ministry from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary at Boyce College in 2019. In addition to his pastoral leadership, he is an accomplished gospel artist, leading the Christian Unity Choir to national recognition with multiple Independent Gospel Artists Alliance Gospel Blue M.I.C. Achievement Awards.

The Baccalaureate Service at Dillard University offers graduating seniors and their families an opportunity for reflection, spiritual encouragement, and celebration before Commencement.

Commencement Ceremony

The Commencement Ceremony will take place on May 10 at 8:00 a.m. with Dr. Jericho Brown, acclaimed poet and Pulitzer Prize winner, delivering the keynote address.

Brown, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, and a 1998 graduate of Dillard University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, is one of the most celebrated voices in contemporary poetry.

