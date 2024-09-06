Digital Marketing Webinar Series with NOLA Economic Development Office

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Office of Economic Development has announced a digital marketing webinar series. Presented in part with Get Online NOLA, the webinar schedule is as follows:

SHINE ONLINE Digital Marketing Webinar Series, Your Guide to Branding, Website Best Practices & Growing Your Business Online

Webinar 1. Refining Your Brand Tues., Sept. 10 (1:30-3 p.m.)

Develop professional brand guidelines, establish a consistent brand voice, and identify your ideal customers to create the most impactful marketing campaigns.

Webinar 2. A Website That Works Tues., Sept. 17 (1:30-3 p.m.)

Learn best practices for designing a visually appealing website with compelling user flows and engaging content that drives conversions.

Webinar 3. Bring on the Traffic Tues., Sept. 24 (1:30-3 p.m.)

Explore powerful strategies to drive traffic to your website, including social media, PPC (pay per click) ads, and SEO (search engine optimization) techniques.

RSVP: Complete registration here or email Margrett Magee at momagee@nola.gov.

The goal of NOLA Economic Development Office is to encourage inclusive economic growth and economic mobility by creating new jobs, revitalizing neighborhoods, investing in people and in priority industries and creating systems to thrive. It envisions a vibrant, equitable, and inclusive city where all New Orleanians—at every stage of their lives and in every neighborhood—enjoy access to economic opportunity, quality jobs, and a high quality of life for themselves and their families.