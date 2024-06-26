Dietz to Replace Lambright as New Orleans City Park CEO

NEW ORLEANS – On June 25, City Park Conservancy President and CEO Cara Lambright announced her resignation after three and a half years on the job. She’s leaving to take a leadership position at a park in Texas.

The City Park Conservancy and City Park Improvement Association boards have approved the appointment of Rebecca Dietz as Lambright’s replacement. Dietz most recently served as the park’s vice president and chief administrative officer.

In 2021, Lambright came to City Park from Memorial Park Conservancy in Houston. She was hired after a national search to replace former park CEO Bob Becker, who served in the top job for nearly two decades.

During her tenure, Lambright led the park’s transition to a nonprofit conservancy model and she hired New York City-based landscape architecture firm Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates to create an updated park master plan. The timeline for completing the project has been extended after public criticism of plans to build a road through the existing location of Grow Dat Youth Farm, a popular urban farm and youth development organization.

A park spokesperson said that Lambright boosted fundraising, increased the park’s financial reserves, enhanced operational efficiency and deftly led the Park through the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida. During her tenure, the park has invested more than $1 million in stormwater management improvements, provided updates to park attractions and launched new programming.

“We are immensely grateful to Cara Lambright for her outstanding leadership and dedication during her tenure at City Park,” said Liz Sloss, chair of the CPC Board, in a statement. “Her strategic vision and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark on our organization, setting a strong foundation for future growth and sustainability.”

Lambright said she feels thankful and proud about her time in New Orleans.

“It has been a great honor to lead this exceptional group of professionals at one of the most beloved parks in the world,” she said. “We have accomplished so much together, supported by two dynamite boards and dedicated donors, and have set the park on solid footing for generations to come. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all the people that have helped make this happen — for their vision and stewardship, and for their trust in me.”

Park insiders expect a smooth transition as Lambright hands the reins to Dietz, who has been a New Orleanian since starting law school at Tulane University in 1999. She worked for more than eight years in the New Orleans city attorney’s office. Before coming to City Park, she served in a top leadership position at the Audubon Nature Institute. A spokesperson said that Dietz has been “instrumental in the recent successes of City Park and played a lead role in the formation of City Park Conservancy.”

“Without a doubt, Rebecca Dietz is the right leader to build upon the important work we are doing at City Park, and ensure trusted leadership,” said David Waller, chair of the CPIA board. “Her proven track record and deep understanding of parks management, fundraising and her political acumen will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission and planning efforts to better serve our community.”