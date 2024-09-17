Login
People on the Move

Diane B. Lyons of ACCENT New Orleans Honored at Smart Woman Summit 2024

September 17, 2024   |By
Diane B. Lyons (R) of ACCENT New Orleans DMC at the Smart Woman Summit 2024 in Las Vegas accepting her entrepreneurial award from JT Long (L), vice president and content director of Smart Meetings

LAS VEGAS (Press Release) – Diane B. Lyons CMP, DMCP, founder and president of ACCENT New Orleans, Inc., a DMC Network Company, was recognized with the Entrepreneur Award at the Smart Woman Summit 2024 in Las Vegas on Aug. 15.  The awards gala, held at Caesars Palace and hosted by Smart Meetings, celebrated the achievements of women making a lasting impact in the meetings and events industry. With over 30 years of experience, Lyons receiver her recent Lifetime Achievement Award from the DMC Network.

“I am truly honored to be recognized by Smart Meetings alongside such inspiring women,” said Lyons in a press release. “This event was a whirlwind of celebration and connection, and it was uplifting to be part of a community so dedicated to advancing our industry.”

ACCENT New Orleans, which Lyons founded over 33 years ago, has become a cornerstone of the city’s event planning landscape and is known for its creative approach and reliable service. Her leadership has positioned the company as a trusted partner for everything from corporate events to destination management.

Reflecting on her award, Lyons highlighted the importance of mentorship and support for women in the industry. “This recognition is not just for me but for every woman who’s taken a chance on herself. It’s about paving the way for the next generation of women leaders,” she said.

To see the full list of women leaders honored in Las Vegas, visit https://www.smartmeetings.com/magazine_article/presenting-the-2024-smart-women-in-meetings-award-winners. For more information about ACCENT New Orleans and Diane Lyons’ achievements, please visit accent-dmc.com.

 

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

