Día de los Muertos Festival Returns to New Orleans. Image provided by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — The annual Día de los Muertos Festival, hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) and the HCCL Young Professionals, will take place Nov. 1, from noon to 6 p.m. at Lafayette Square in New Orleans, inviting the community to celebrate life, honor loved ones and experience the tradition’s rich cultural heritage. Admission is free and open to the public.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a vibrant tradition originating in central and southern Mexico, with roots stretching back thousands of years. The celebration honors the lives and memories of loved ones through meaningful traditions, colorful displays, music, food, and community gatherings.

With the support of Telemundo42, Louisiana Children’s Museum, Southern Eagle, Los Jefes, Televizion, Consulate of Mexico, Quattro Signs & Graphics, Balloons Creations by Liz, Jambalaya News, and Kenner Ice House, the annual festival will feature a variety of activities and experiences for all ages, including local food vendors, live music, children’s activities, local artisans and shopping. Festivalgoers can also enjoy the Catrina & Catrín Showcase Contest, celebrating traditional attire, creativity, and cultural expression.

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Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the traditional altar presented by the Consulate of Mexico, honoring loved ones and celebrating the spirit of Día de los Muertos. The Louisiana Children’s Museum will host a Children’s Corner, featuring a variety of arts, crafts, and engaging activities for young festivalgoers.

The festival will also feature live entertainment, including DJ Dotcommer, Ballet Vive Mi Tierra, Alesia Garcia and Her Band, Mariachi Jalisco, Fermín Cevallos & Merengue 4, and La Tran-K Band.

“The Día de los Muertos Festival is an opportunity to celebrate our cultural heritage, honor the loved ones who remain in our hearts, and bring our community together through meaningful traditions,” said Mayra Pineda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana. “We are proud to host an event that not only celebrates culture and community but also invests in the future of Louisiana students through scholarships.”

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Día de los Muertos Festival Returns to New Orleans. Image provided by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Louisiana.

Día de los Muertos Festival Supports Student Scholarships

Beyond celebrating cultural traditions, the Día de los Muertos Festival supports educational opportunities for the next generation. Proceeds from the event will benefit scholarships for students attending colleges and universities in Louisiana, helping support students as they pursue their educational goals.

Community members, families, and visitors are encouraged to attend, bring friends and loved ones, and participate in the festivities. Guests are also invited to dress in traditional or festive attire and take part in the Catrina & Catrín Showcase Contest as a way to celebrate the artistry, beauty, and spirit of Día de los Muertos.

Whether enjoying the music and food, exploring local vendors, participating in children’s activities, or reflecting at the traditional ofrenda, Día de los Muertos Festival attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the community while celebrating a tradition rooted in remembrance, love, and cultural pride.

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For more information about sponsorships and VIP tickets, visit here.