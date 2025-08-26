Devotion Studios Opens in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Devotion Studios, a new state-of-the-art Reformer Pilates and aerial fitness studio, held its soft opening in the French Quarter on August 25 and will follow with a grand opening during the first week of September.

The 1,800-square-foot facility is designed as a fitness sanctuary in the heart of the Quarter. It features two adjoining spaces:

Studio 1, a dedicated Pilates studio equipped with eight private Pilates Cadillac Reformer machines, and

Studio 2, which focuses on aerial acrobatics with four rigging points, mats, mirrors, and a range of training apparatuses.

The studio was founded by longtime friends and collaborators Anya Sapozhnikova and Olivia Katz, who combined their passions to create a single space dedicated to both reformer Pilates and aerial fitness.

According to the founders, the goal was to design a studio that provides New Orleans with high-quality training in a warm, welcoming, and vibrant environment.

“Our mission is simple: To improve lives through movement – because moving together has the power to transform us, and so the world, from the inside out,” they said.

In addition to group Pilates and aerial classes, the studio offers private sessions, group bookings, and wellness workshops. Katz and Sapozhnikova said they plan to expand programming over time to reflect the interests and expertise of the local community. They are also currently seeking additional Reformer Pilates instructors.

In keeping with its distinctive character, Devotion Studios is home to Boaz, a six-foot boa constrictor housed in a custom-built terrarium on-site. His presence, the founders note, is treated as part of everyday life in New Orleans: unusual, but entirely fitting.

Devotion Studios is located at 216B Chartres St., between Bienville and Iberville. For class schedules and more information, visit https://www.devotionstudios.co/.

