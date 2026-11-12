Devilliers Open Daughter’s in Former Upperline Space

NEW ORLEANS — Restaurateurs Mia and Justin Devillier opened Daughter’s Neighborhood Italian in November in the former Upperline Restaurant space at 1413 Upperline St., bringing Italian American cooking to an Uptown address that was home to one of New Orleans’ best-known restaurants for nearly four decades.

The couple, who own Devillier Hospitality Group and La Petite Grocery, have transformed the former home of JoAnn Clevenger’s Upperline, which opened in 1983, into an approximately 100-seat restaurant inspired by their family’s Italian heritage.

Named for the Devilliers’ three daughters and the daughter of business partner Joel Dondis, Daughter’s reflects the couple’s desire to share family traditions through food while incorporating the flavors and ingredients of New Orleans.

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“Daughter’s is deeply personal for us,” Mia Devillier said. “As a third generation Italian American, our family has spent time reconnecting with our Italian relatives in recent years. This restaurant feels like a continuation of that journey and a way to honor and share that history through food and hospitality, and to hopefully pass it down to our daughters.”

Daughter’s Neighborhood Italian. Photo by Randy Schmidt provided by the Devilliers.

Award-winning Chef Returns to the Kitchen

James Beard Award-winning chef Justin Devillier is returning to the kitchen full time at Daughter’s after spending several years overseeing culinary operations for Devillier Hospitality Group.

The menu combines traditional Italian American dishes with Gulf Coast ingredients, featuring house-made and imported pastas, seafood and specialties prepared in a wood-fired oven. The restaurant’s house red sauce is adapted from Mia Devillier’s family recipe, while dishes such as blue crab-stuffed mushrooms, wood-fired lasagna and redfish saltimbocca reflect the kitchen’s approach to familiar Italian American cooking.

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“Daughter’s is a chance for me to get back into the kitchen every day and cook food that feels both familiar and deeply rooted in where we are,” Justin Devillier said. “We’re taking inspiration from the Italian American traditions that are part of Mia’s family history and giving them our own New Orleans point of view, using the incredible seafood, produce and other familiar ingredients from this region. At its heart, the food is meant to be approachable and made for sharing–the kind of cooking that brings people together around the table, whether it’s a special occasion or a Tuesday night.”

Daughter’s Neighborhood Italian. Photo by Andrew Welch provided by the Devilliers.

The beverage program follows a similar approach, emphasizing Italian wines, classic cocktails and house-made limoncello. General Manager Maria Zissis and Devillier Hospitality Group Lead Bartender and Cocktail Consultant Jeffrey Flagg oversee the cocktail program, while Wine Director Alejandro Romero manages a wine list expected to grow from approximately 40 to 45 selections at opening to 65 to 70, with 12 wines available by the glass initially. Nonalcoholic options include dirty sodas made with syrups inspired by New Orleans sno-ball stands.

The dessert menu also features a collaboration with New Orleans-based Lucy Boone Ice Cream, which worked with Devillier to create a cherry ice cream pie exclusively for Daughter’s.

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A New Chapter for the Upperline Building

The Devilliers worked with local architecture and interior design firm Studio West and general contractor Arch Builders to give the former Upperline space a new identity while preserving its history. The renovation retained the building’s original wood paneling, confetti-colored terrazzo floors and historic Art Deco light fixtures that once hung in Upperline.

Daughter’s Neighborhood Italian. Photo by Andrew Welch provided by the Devilliers.

Those original features are complemented by rich colors, floral wallpaper and personal photographs and objects the Devilliers have collected over the years, bringing elements of their family’s Italian American heritage into the space. The approximately 100-seat restaurant offers several dining areas, including upstairs private dining spaces with a room that can accommodate up to 40 seated guests or 60 people for receptions.

Daughter’s Neighborhood Italian is open Thursday through Monday for dinner service, with reservations available through OpenTable.

The opening expands the portfolio of Devillier Hospitality Group, the New Orleans-based company founded by Mia and Justin Devillier. The couple has more than 45 years of combined front- and back-of-house hospitality experience and operates La Petite Grocery, with additional ventures in development.