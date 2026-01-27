Deutsch Kerrigan Celebrates 100 Years

NEW ORLEANS – Deutsch Kerrigan LLP, a Gulf South civil litigation and insurance defense law firm, is celebrating 100 years of service to businesses, insurers and communities across Louisiana and the broader Gulf Coast region.

Founded in New Orleans in 1926, Deutsch Kerrigan has grown alongside the region’s evolving economy, expanding its footprint to serve clients navigating complex legal challenges in industries that power the Gulf South economy, including energy, construction, hospitality, transportation, healthcare, education, manufacturing, maritime and insurance.

“Reaching 100 years is a powerful milestone, but what excites us most is what comes next,” said Kelly Theard, Managing Partner of Deutsch Kerrigan. “Our longevity is rooted in strong relationships, collaboration and a deep understanding of the industries that drive Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. We remain focused on investing in our people, expanding our regional capabilities and continuing to deliver practical, results-driven counsel that helps our clients move forward with confidence.”

With more than a century of experience, Deutsch Kerrigan says it takes a collaborative approach to practical problem-solving and results-driven advocacy. The firm’s attorneys have been recognized for their ability to manage complex litigation while providing strategic counsel that helps clients protect their businesses and manage risk both in and outside of the courtroom.

“From New Orleans to Lafayette to the Gulf Coast, Deutsch Kerrigan’s attorneys live and work in the communities they serve, offering clients the advantage of both regional reach and local perspective,” said the company.

The firm says that as it enters its second century, it remains focused on expanding its regional capabilities, investing in future legal leaders and continuing to serve businesses across the Gulf South.

In recognition of the centennial, the firm plans special commemorations including community days of service, law school events designed to inspire the next generation of lawyers and events to engage the business district.

About Deutsch Kerrigan LLP

Founded in New Orleans in 1926, Deutsch Kerrigan LLP is a civil litigation and insurance defense law firm serving clients throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. With offices in New Orleans, Lafayette and Gulfport, the firm provides comprehensive legal representation to businesses, insurers and professionals across a wide range of industries.