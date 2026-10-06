Derrick Tabb Wins $100,000 Wilmers Integrity Prize

NEW ORLEANS — Derrick Tabb, co-founder of The Roots of Music in New Orleans, is one of three recipients of the 2026 Robert G. Wilmers Integrity Prize, a national award recognizing individuals who demonstrate exceptional integrity through their actions and advocacy.

Tabb, a former member of the Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band, will receive an unrestricted $100,000 prize for his work empowering New Orleans youth through music education, academic support and workforce training while helping preserve the city’s musical and cultural heritage.

The other 2026 recipients are Alan Shapiro, co-founder of Terra Firma National in the Bronx, New York, and Joelle Formato, founder and head of school of Persistence Preparatory Academy Charter School in Buffalo, New York. Each will receive $100,000.

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The Wilmers Integrity Prize, a nonprofit established in 2019 to honor integrity in leadership and service to community, conducts a national nomination and search process to identify individuals working in the arts, education, environment, law, medicine, nutrition, social justice and social reform. Named for Robert G. Wilmers, the late chairman and CEO of M&T Bank, the prize has awarded $300,000 to six leaders since its launch.

“You create change by being the change,” said Jennifer Trainer Thompson, executive director and CEO of the Wilmers Integrity Prize. “In determining each year’s winners, the Wilmers Integrity Prize sets cause, character and results into dynamics for consideration while spanning genres and fields of achievement — we are looking for people who thread integrity through values and actions. Our goal is to lift the leaders who are quietly transforming the places around them and helping them go even further.”

Derrick Tabb and The Roots of Music

Tabb founded The Roots of Music in 2007 to give young people a safe place to go after school while developing their musical and academic skills. A drummer since age 5, Tabb drew on his own experience in New Orleans music to build a program that combines music education with transportation, meals, tutoring and mentorship at no cost to families.

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The organization now serves New Orleans youth from early childhood through young adulthood. Its programs also extend into workforce development and the local music industry. A band instrument repair program trains young adults in a trade that supports employment and the region’s music ecosystem, while the Studio Academy introduces students to industry-standard audio engineering technology.

Other programs include the Marching Crusaders, whose students have performed at events including the Rose Parade and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Sprouts of Music, which introduces younger students to the fundamentals of music.

“I built what I once needed and have spent nearly two decades proving that staying with young people changes lives,” Tabb said.

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National Recognition

The Wilmers Integrity Prize recognizes individuals who have created initiatives designed to produce lasting change in their communities. Now in its sixth year, the program awards three $100,000 unrestricted prizes annually.

Interest in the prize has grown in recent years, with applications and geographic reach doubling annually since 2021, according to the organization. Applicants now represent 29 states and fields including education, the arts, social services, public health and the environment.

In 2026, the organization also launched the Wilmers Integrity Prize Symposium, a two-day gathering in New York City for the year’s 10 finalists focused on issues including fundraising, scaling, governance and sustainability.

“This award reflects the values Bob championed throughout his life, especially his commitment to integrity and his lasting dedication to strengthening the communities where he lived and worked,” said H. Rodgin Cohen, president of the Robert G. Wilmers Integrity Prize. “By recognizing and investing in leaders doing exceptional work, we celebrate people with the vision and drive to spark meaningful change in our society.”