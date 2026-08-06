DePaul Opens New Central City Resource Center

NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers has opened a new 4,305-square-foot Community Resource Center in Central City designed to connect patients and community members with services addressing food insecurity, housing, transportation, insurance enrollment, financial assistance and other factors that can affect health.

The center, located at the DePaul Central City Health Center at 1300 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., includes dedicated space for 20 Community Health Navigators to work with clients, along with multiple education spaces and storage for resources and supplies.

DePaul will mark the opening with a ceremony Aug. 6 as part of National Health Center Week.

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“At DePaul, we know that good health extends far beyond the exam room,” said Michael Griffin, MSPH, DSc, FACHE, president and CEO of DePaul Community Health Centers. “Our new Community Resource Center is another way we’re investing in the health of our communities by helping connect patients with resources that can improve their overall quality of life.”

DePaul Center Expands Health + Housing Model

The Community Resource Center is located on the ground floor of the Belle Reve at H3C Apartment Complex, part of H3C Apartments, a 192-home affordable housing community developed by Gulf Coast Housing Partnership.

H3C is one of GCHP’s Health + Housing communities, a model that combines affordable housing with access to health care and supportive services through investments from managed care organizations.

Developed in partnership with DePaul, H3C opened in 2024 and includes an onsite Federally Qualified Health Center operated by DePaul. The health center provides residents and the surrounding community with primary and behavioral health care, pharmacy services, Medicaid enrollment assistance and other supportive resources.

“The goal of GCHP’s Health + Housing model is to create communities where residents have convenient access to the health care and support services they need to thrive,” said Kevin Krejci, chief capitalization officer at Gulf Coast Housing Partnership. “The opening of DePaul’s Community Resource Center is an exciting milestone that builds on that vision by expanding access to critical resources and support services. Together, we’re helping remove barriers to care and creating healthier communities.”

The Community Resource Center project is supported by the Community Economic Development discretionary grant program administered by the Office of Community Services within the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

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Opening Coincides With National Health Center Week

DePaul Community Health Centers will hold a grand opening ceremony for the Community Resource Center at 10:00 a.m. Aug. 6 at its Central City Health Center, 1300 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., Suite B.

The opening is part of National Health Center Week, an annual observance sponsored by the National Association of Community Health Centers that recognizes the role community health centers play in providing affordable, comprehensive health care to millions of Americans.

This year’s theme, “Building Innovative Care Where It Matters Most,” focuses on approaches aimed at improving access to care, strengthening partnerships and connecting patients with services in their communities.