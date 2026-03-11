DePaul Foundation Announces Inspired Cross Honoree

NEW ORLEANS — Ascension DePaul Foundation New Orleans will honor Howard L. Rodgers III, executive director of the New Orleans Council on Aging, with the Inspired Cross Award at its 12th Annual Keeping Our Promises Gala, presented by Quest Diagnostics, on April 11 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

Rodgers is being recognized for his leadership and dedication to supporting the overall wellness of older adults in the New Orleans community. As executive director of the New Orleans Council on Aging, he oversees programs and services designed to promote the health, independence and well-being of seniors across Orleans Parish.

Decades of Service to New Orleans Seniors

With more than 40 years of experience working with older adults, Rodgers has focused much of his career on expanding access to nutrition services, wellness programs and opportunities for social engagement for aging residents. Under his leadership, the Council on Aging has strengthened initiatives including Meals on Wheels and senior center programming, helping ensure thousands of seniors have access to nutritious meals and supportive community spaces.

Rodgers has also supported programs aimed at encouraging connection and active aging, including the council’s Community Choir, which brings together older adults from across the city through music and shared experiences.

Widely respected in the aging services field, Rodgers is known for his commitment to helping older adults remain independent, engaged and active members of the New Orleans community.

Additional Inspired Cross Award honorees this year include Sally-Ann Roberts, Leon Reymond Jr. and Peter Quirk, who will also be recognized for their contributions to promoting healthy communities.

DePaul Foundation Keeping Our Promises Gala

12th Annual Keeping Our Promises Gala

April 11

Hyatt Regency New Orleans

Schedule

Patron Party: 6 p.m.

Gala program: 7–11 p.m.

The evening will feature live entertainment, cuisine, specialty cocktails and a silent auction. Damon Singleton, a U.S. Navy commander (ret.) and senior meteorologist for The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com, will serve as master of ceremonies.

The Keeping Our Promises Gala supports DePaul Community Health Centers and its mission to provide high-quality, comprehensive health care to individuals and families across the region regardless of their ability to pay. Founded by the Daughters of Charity, who have served the New Orleans community for more than 190 years, the organization operates 12 community health centers across the greater New Orleans area offering services including primary and preventive care, pediatrics, dental care, behavioral health and chronic disease management.