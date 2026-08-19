NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers has announced the addition of four physicians and two dentists to its Family Medicine and Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residency programs, continuing the organization’s commitment to training the next generation of health care professionals.

Residency Program – Year 1

Joining DePaul’s Family Medicine Residency Program as first-year residents (PGY-1) are:

Matina Mamounas, M.D.

Matina Mamounas, MD – Health Centers Names New Residents. Photo provided by DePaul Community Health Centers.

Montavious Mckenzie, M.D.

Montavious Mckenzie, MD – DePaul Community Health Centers Names New Residents. Photo provided by DePaul Community Health Centers.

James “Speed” Rogers, M.D.

James Rogers, MD – DePaul Community Health Centers Names New Residents. Photo provided by DePaul Community Health Centers.

Kylar Wiltz, M.D.

Kylar Wiltz, MD – DePaul Community Health Centers Names New Residents. Photo provided by DePaul Community Health Centers.

DePaul’s Family Medicine Residency Program is based within the entity’s Federally Qualified Health Center setting and is designed to train confident, competent family physicians committed to advancing the health of the New Orleans community and beyond. The program utilizes a Teaching Health Center and “Clinic First” model, placing a strong emphasis on ambulatory training, comprehensive primary care and caring for underserved populations.

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“We are excited to welcome our second class of Family Medicine residents to DePaul,” said Dr. Coleman Pratt, Program Director of DePaul’s Family Medicine Residency Program. “Each of these physicians brings unique experiences, perspectives and a shared passion for serving others. They will play an important role in caring for our patients while continuing to grow into exceptional family physicians.”

Residency Program – Dentistry

DePaul also welcomed two residents to its Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Residency Program, offered in partnership with NYU Langone Dental Medicine:

Dr. Logan Peters (PGY-1)

Dr. Logan Peters – DePaul Community Health Centers Names New Residents. Photo provided by DePaul Community Health Centers.

Dr. Ayah Soliman (PGY -2)

Dr. Ayah Soliman – DePaul Community Health Centers Names New Residents. Photo provided by DePaul Community Health Centers.

The dental residency program provides recent dental school graduates with the opportunity to work closely with DePaul’s experienced dental providers while further developing their clinical, technical and interpersonal skills in a community health setting.

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Through the program, residents gain experience providing comprehensive dental care, including examinations and diagnosis, deep cleanings, dental radiographs, endodontic procedures, extractions, fluoride treatments and other services. The broader NYU LangoneAEGD program emphasizes multidisciplinary oral health care and advanced clinical training while serving diverse patient populations.

DePaul’s Carrollton Health Center serves as an AEGD clinical training site through NYU Langone Dental Medicine.

“Our dental residency program gives new dentists the opportunity to strengthen their clinical skills while gaining a deeper understanding of what it means to care for patients in a community health setting,” said Dr. Aleena Shahiryar, Chief Dental Officer. “We’re proud to welcome Dr. Peters and Dr. Soliman to DePaul and to provide an environment where they can learn from experienced providers and help expand access to quality dental care in our community.”

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DePaul Community Health Centers – Quality Awards

DePaul Community Health Centers continues to be recognized nationally for its commitment to providing high-quality, accessible care. In 2026, DePaul received multiple Health Center Program quality recognitions, including being named a Health Center Quality Leader and earning National Quality Leader recognition for Diabetes Health and Heart Health. DePaul was also recognized for excellence in Preventive Health, Improving Health Care Access and Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality.