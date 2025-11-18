DePaul Community Health Centers Names 6 New Providers

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC) has announced the addition of six new health care providers to its growing team, furthering its Mission to provide compassionate, high-quality care to individuals and families across Southeast Louisiana.

The new providers bring a wide range of expertise in adult primary care, pediatrics, and urgent care, joining DCHC locations in Algiers, Gentilly, Metairie, Harvey, and Carrollton.



Darielle Santiago, MSN, APRN, FNP-C – Adult Primary Care – DCHC Gentilly

Darielle Santiago joins DCHC with nearly a decade of experience in acute and primary care nursing across major Louisiana hospitals including Ochsner Medical Center and Touro Infirmary. A graduate of Herzing University’s Family Nurse Practitioner program and Dillard University’s School of Nursing, Santiago is known for her compassionate, patient-centered approach and her strong background in medical-surgical and telemetry care.

- Sponsors -

Shani Campbell, DNP, FNP-C – Adult Primary Care – DCHC Metairie

Shani Campbell is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with extensive clinical experience across outpatient, maternal-child health, and infusion care settings. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice and Family Nurse Practitioner certification from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Campbell served as a Clinical Nurse at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center in North Carolina, where she specialized in vascular access and infusion therapies.

Emily Vigour, M.D. – Pediatrics – DCHC Algiers & DCHC Harvey

Dr. Emily Vigour joins DCHC Algiers after years of dedicated pediatric practice across the Greater New Orleans area. Board-certified in Pediatrics, she earned her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and completed her residency at LSU Health Sciences Center. Her previous work at Manning Family Children’s Hospital and Vigour Pediatrics focused on comprehensive child health.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Jennifer O’Sullivan, M.D. – Pediatrics – DCHC Harvey & DCHC Algiers

Dr. O’Sullivan brings a strong clinical background from both Jackson Pediatric Associates and Vigour Pediatrics. Board-certified in Pediatrics, she earned her M.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and was recognized for outstanding teaching and mentorship throughout her residency. Her approach blends clinical expertise with a nurturing connection to families and children.

Genesis Ricard, M.D. – Pediatrics – DCHC Carrollton

Dr. Genesis Ricard, a New Orleans native and graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana and LSU School of Medicine, joins DCHC after completing her pediatric residency with the Tulane-Ochsner program. Her interests include obesity medicine, nutrition, and community health equity. Dr. Ricard has been a leader in mentoring underrepresented students in medicine and advancing diversity in pediatric care.

Danielle Ragsdale, MSN, APRN, FNP-C – Urgent Care – DCHC Algiers

A decorated emergency nurse recognized as one of Louisiana’s “Great 100 Nurses,” Ragsdale brings extensive ER experience from Manning Family Children’s Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is certified in pediatric emergency care, trauma, and advanced life support.

- Sponsors -

“These new team members reflect DCHC’s unwavering commitment to expanding access to high-quality, compassionate health care,” said Dr. Michael Griffin, President and CEO of DePaul Community Health Centers. “Their combined expertise strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of our patients and communities throughout Southeast Louisiana.”

Each provider is now accepting new patients at their respective DCHC locations. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit www.depaulcommunityhealthcenters.org.

About DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC)

DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC), founded by the Daughters of Charity, who have served the New Orleans community for more than 190 years, is committed to providing high- quality, comprehensive health care to all members of our community, regardless of their ability to pay. DCHC offers high-quality, affordable health care for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors at eleven (11) community health centers throughout greater New Orleans.

Services include primary and preventive health care, pediatrics, dental, optometry, chronic disease management, podiatry, prenatal care, behavioral health, Women, Infants &Children (WIC) services, and onsite laboratories and pharmacies.