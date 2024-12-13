DePaul Community Health Centers’ Marketing and Communications Team Earns Three PRSA NOLA Fleurish Awards

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — DePaul Community Health Centers’ (DCHC) Marketing and Communications team obtained an Anvil Award and two awards of excellence at the 2024 Public Relations Society of America: New Orleans’ Chapter (PRSA NOLA) Fleurish Awards Ceremony.

The event took place at Nole’ Special Events Venue on December 5 and honored the work of public relations professionals in the Greater New Orleans area. DCHC’s Marketing and Communications team received the coveted Anvil Award for its social media campaign to improve DCHC’s social media presence and analytics. This award is given to campaigns that scored at least a 93 out of 100 percent. The team also received an Award of Excellence for its campaign to promote the opening of DCHC’s new Algiers location. Advertising consultants Brown Rice Marketing and website consultant En Masse Media assisted with the award-winning campaign. Additionally, DCHC’s Vice President of Communication, External Affairs & Fund Development, Harold Ellis Clark, received an Individual Award of Excellence for his years of success in the public relations field and dedication to community service.

PRSA’s Ohio Chapter judged entries that were submitted for the Fleurish Awards and graded them from a 100 point scale based on the research, strategic planning, execution and results of each campaign.

PRSA NOLA’s Fleurish Awards are held annually each Winter.