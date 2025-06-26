DePaul Community Health Centers Announces First Dental Grads

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – DePaul Community Health Centers’ (DCHC) first two dental residents of its Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program have completed their residency. Dr. Teosha Craighead and Dr. Maria Nunez began the program when it was established two years ago, in partnership with NYU Langone, to align with DCHC’s goal to train the next generation of health care professionals.

DCHC’s dental staff, along with Dr. Michael Griffin, DCHC’s President and CEO, and Frank Folino, DCHC’s Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, participated in a celebration on Friday, June 13, honoring both Dr. Craighead and Dr. Nunez, who are leaving to join private practices in other states.

DCHC’s residency program provides recent graduates the opportunity to work closely with DCHC’s dentists and to sharpen their social and technical skills when serving patients. Some of the services residents perform includes comprehensive exams and diagnosis, deep cleanings, dental radiographs, endodontic procedures, extractions, fluoride treatments and more.

- Sponsors -

“Over the past few years, we were fortunate to have two outstanding dental residents, who provided high-quality dental care to our patients, while embracing the deeper Mission of community health treating not just the mouth, but the whole person. Whether it was comforting a nervous child or helping an elderly patient smile again, they went above and beyond with professionalism and heart,” said Dr. Aleena Shahyriar, Chief Dental Officer. “Our dental team will miss them deeply, and we wish them nothing but success and happiness in their future endeavors. They’ll always have a home here at DePaul.”

A new cohort of dentists begins the residency program on Tuesday, July 1.

DePaul Community Health Centers

DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC), founded by the Daughters of Charity, who have served the New Orleans community for more than 190 years, is committed to providing high- quality, comprehensive health care to all members of our community, regardless of their ability to pay. DCHC offers high-quality, affordable health care for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors at eleven (11) community health centers throughout greater New Orleans. Services include primary and preventive health care, pediatrics, dental, optometry, chronic disease management, podiatry, prenatal care, behavioral health, Women, Infants & Children (WIC) services, and onsite laboratories and pharmacies.