Delta Utilities Service Disconnections Suspended

NEW ORLEANS – Delta Utilities has suspended all scheduled natural gas service disconnections due to forecasted winter weather conditions across its operating footprint. The suspension will remain in place for the duration of the severe weather advisory.

The company said the decision is intended to ensure customers maintain access to essential heating services during the period of extreme cold. During the suspension, no customers will be disconnected for nonpayment, while emergency service and other safety-related work will continue as scheduled. Delta Utilities will also continue to accept customer payments.

Customer Payments and Assistance Programs

Several assistance options are available to help customers manage winter energy costs, including:

Levelized Billing : allowing customers to spread higher seasonal costs evenly throughout the year.

: allowing customers to spread higher seasonal costs evenly throughout the year. Payment Arrangements: customers may qualify for payment arrangements on current bills and/or a past due amount.

customers may qualify for payment arrangements on current bills and/or a past due amount. Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): a federally funded program that provides help with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization and certain home repairs.

Customer Service and Emergency Contacts

Customers seeking information about payment options or assistance programs can contact Delta Utilities’ customer service center, which is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The company’s emergency line remains available 24 hours a day. Customers who suspect a gas leak or experience another emergency are advised to call Delta Utilities and 911 from a safe location.

Delta Utilities Winter Weather Safety Guidance

As part of its winter weather guidance, Delta Utilities encouraged customers to ensure outdoor vent openings and air intakes remain clear, gently remove snow or ice from gas meters using a soft brush or broom, and contact the company if snow or ice cannot be safely removed. Customers are also advised to confirm that heating systems are operating properly, check that carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are functioning, and inspect customer-owned piping that connects the natural gas meter to homes or businesses.

The company cautioned customers against using natural gas appliances such as stoves or ovens to heat their homes, operating generators indoors or in enclosed areas, piling snow or debris near gas meters or appliance vents, or attempting to remove ice or snow with sharp objects, chemicals, salt, hot water or force.

Delta Utilities encouraged customers to remain prepared by assembling emergency supply kits monitoring local weather conditions and staying informed throughout the winter weather event. Additional safety information and updates are available at the Delta Utilities Storm Information.