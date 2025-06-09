Delta Utilities Expands Rapidly After $1.2B Deal

NEW ORLEANS – (press release) Delta Utilities, a new natural gas utility headquartered in New Orleans, is rapidly expanding its presence across Louisiana and Mississippi, positioning itself among the top 40 natural gas providers in the United States with future assets valued at approximately $1.7 billion later this year.

Delta Utilities finalized its $1.2 billion purchase of CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas distribution operations in Louisiana and Mississippi in April. The deal brought Delta approximately 12,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure, roughly 380,000 customers, and 500 former CenterPoint Energy employees who transitioned to the company.

Additionally, Delta Utilities is in the final stages of acquiring Entergy’s natural gas distribution businesses in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The transaction is anticipated to close during summer 2025 and will expand Delta’s customer base by approximately 200,000 while adding 200 employees from Entergy to its workforce.

- Sponsors -

The company’s headquarters is located at Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave. in downtown New Orleans. In Fall 2024, Delta Utilities signed a lease for 49,244 square feet of office space, marking the largest neighborhood Class A lease by square footage in the past five years.

Delta Utilities is led by CEO Tim Poché, former CFO and COO of Bernhard Capital Partners.

“We’re excited to build Delta Utilities as a homegrown Louisiana company that will serve as a long-term steward of critical energy infrastructure across our region,” said Poché. “Our commitment goes beyond simply providing reliable natural gas service – we’re investing in modernizing aging infrastructure, adopting existing rate schedules to provide consistency for families and businesses, and developing a foundation to support initiatives in the communities we serve. Having our headquarters right here in New Orleans reinforces our dedication to being a true community partner in Louisiana and Mississippi.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Delta Utilities is also investing in a modern technology system with enhanced features such as real-time service tracking to improve the overall customer experience. At the time of the sale, natural gas service will automatically transfer to Delta Utilities and continue without interruption.

Customers will receive direct communication regarding online account setup and re-enrollment in programs like AutoPay and Level Billing.

Visit www.deltautilities.com to learn more about Delta Utilities’ customer-focused, safety-driven, and reliable service.