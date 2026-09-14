Delta Utilities Donates 2 Red Cross Vehicles

NEW ORLEANS — The American Red Cross Louisiana Region has added two 2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid emergency response vehicles to its disaster relief fleet, thanks to a donation from Delta Utilities.

The vehicles expand the capacity of Red Cross Disaster Action Teams to deliver aid to families displaced by home fires, severe storms and seasonal disasters. The vehicles are based in the Greater New Orleans and Capital Area/Baton Rouge corridors and are available around the clock to respond across surrounding parishes.

“The American Red Cross is committed to being there for our communities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, and these new vehicles will help ensure we can continue delivering on that promise,” said Kenneth St. Charles, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Louisiana Region. “Whether we’re responding to a home fire in the middle of the night, supporting families after a disaster, or assisting members of our military and veteran communities, having reliable transportation is essential to our mission. We are deeply grateful to Delta Utilities and its customers for the generous donation of two new vehicles. Their support strengthens our ability to reach those in need quickly, safely, and compassionately, helping us remain present and ready to serve whenever and wherever help is needed.”

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The hybrid SUVs offer better fuel efficiency for volunteers navigating city streets, rural routes and storm-damaged neighborhoods. Beyond emergency calls, the vehicles support preparedness work, including the Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign, which installs free smoke alarms and provides fire safety education in high-risk neighborhoods.

“The American Red Cross plays an essential role in helping families recover from emergencies and disasters, and we are proud to support that mission. These vehicles represent an investment in the people and communities we serve, helping ensure that trained volunteers can deliver assistance wherever and whenever it is needed. Strong communities are built through strong partnerships, and we value the opportunity to work alongside the Red Cross in service to Louisiana families,” said Tim Poché, Chief Executive Officer, Delta Utilities.

The Red Cross responds to a disaster somewhere in Louisiana once every thirteen hours, the majority of them home fires. Corporate partnerships like this help ensure volunteer teams stay equipped and mobile year-round.