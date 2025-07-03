Delta Utilities Completes Natural Gas Acquisition

NEW ORLEANS — Delta Utilities, a Bernhard Capital Partners-backed natural gas utility headquartered in New Orleans, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Entergy’s regulated natural gas distribution operations serving approximately 109,000 customers in New Orleans and 95,000 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

“Today’s acquisition represents a transformative moment as we continue expanding Delta Utilities’ footprint into New Orleans and Baton Rouge,” said Pete Tumminello, Executive Chairperson of Delta Utilities Board of Directors.

“We’re welcoming more than 200 talented employees from Entergy who bring decades of institutional knowledge and unwavering commitment to customer service. Combined with our experienced leadership team, Delta Utilities has become a leader in the natural gas industry while driving economic growth across the Gulf South.”

The acquisition delivers substantial community benefits, catalyzed by Delta Utilities’ establishment as a $1.7 billion organization. In bringing its headquarters to New Orleans, Delta Utilities secured the largest new Class A lease downtown in the past five years.

The transaction also creates significant employment opportunities in the region, including 100 new corporate jobs already in place to support safe and reliable operations. Delta Utilities offered approximately 200 Entergy employees the opportunity to continue their roles serving natural gas customers and achieved 100% acceptance, demonstrating its commitment to workforce continuity and ensuring a seamless transition for customers.

The organization also welcomed eligible Entergy retirees to Delta Utilities’ retirement plans. These new employees join more than 500 former CenterPoint Energy employees already retained from an acquisition earlier this year.

“Every level of our organization remains focused on safe operations and a high-quality customer experience during this important transition,” said Tim Poché, CEO of Delta Utilities. “Completing this acquisition underscores our deep investment in Louisiana and represents a major step toward developing modern, multi-state natural gas utilities that foster stronger, more resilient communities. We’re thankful for the New Orleans City Council and Louisiana Public Service Commission’s continued partnership to safeguard reliable and affordable energy for these communities.”

Customers who previously received natural gas service from Entergy in New Orleans and East Baton Rouge Parish have been automatically transferred to Delta Utilities and can expect no interruption to their natural gas service or changes to current rate structures. Instructions for online account setup and reenrollment in services such as Auto-Pay, Levelized and Paperless Billing will be included in customers’ first bill and are available online at DeltaUtilities.com.

Delta Utilities also acquired natural gas operations from CenterPoint Energy that serve 380,000 customers in Louisiana and Mississippi earlier this year. With all these acquisitions complete, Delta Utilities now operates approximately 18,000 miles of pipeline across 37 parishes in Louisiana and 35 counties in Mississippi to serve approximately 600,000 customers.

Additional information about Delta Utilities is available at www.DeltaUtilities.com.

About Delta Utilities

Delta Utilities operates regulated natural gas utilities that provide safe and reliable service to customers across Louisiana and Mississippi. Today, these systems serve approximately 600,000 customers, operated by approximately 800 employees spread across its footprint.

With all previously announced transactions complete, Delta Utilities is a $1.7 billion organization and among the top 40 natural gas providers in the U.S. The establishment of Delta Utilities’ headquarters in New Orleans combined with these acquisitions represents millions in economic investment and will result in up to 200 new jobs extending across its operating footprint.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in five funds across several strategies and has approximately $5 billion of assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.