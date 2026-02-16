Delgado Student Selected for National Leadership Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Delgado Community College has announced that Radiologic Technology senior Anaika Silva has been selected for the American Society of Radiologic Technology (ASRT) Student to Leadership Development Program.

The ASRT Student to Leadership Development Program is a competitive, three-year program that provides students with opportunities to learn about ASRT leadership, attend educational sessions, and network with professionals in medical imaging and radiation therapy.

Nominated by the Louisiana Society of Radiologic Technology (LSRT), Silva will represent both Delgado and the state of Louisiana at the 2026 ASRT Educational Symposium taking place June 25–28, 2026 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Notably, Silva is the first-ever Delgado Radiologic Technology student to be selected for this prestigious program and is one of three Louisiana residents chosen for the 2026-2028 cohort. In addition to this achievement, Silva serves as Student President of the Radiologic Technology Program, where she manages student activities, oversees a student planning committee, and serves as a student advocate.

Delgado – Leadership and Workforce Impact

Delgado Chancellor Larissa Littleton Steib, said “Delgado works to ensure students like Anaika are prepared for the workforce. This opportunity will enhance Anaika’s leadership skills and academic experience with industry-specific mentoring and training that will benefit her in the future.”

An aspiring X-ray Technologist and cancer survivor, Silva’s former health challenges inspired her to pursue a career path in radiology at Delgado. She said acceptance in the ASRT program reflects her progress in academics, life, and her career path.

“Anaika continues to demonstrate extraordinary leadership at the highest institutional level while simultaneously maintaining academic excellence. She is a professional ready to make a significant and positive impact on the future of radiologic technology,” said Ty Delger, Professor and Program Director of the Radiologic Technology program at Delgado.

Delgado Community College’s Radiologic Technology program has strong employment outcomes. According to Delgado’s most recent published graduate employment report, Radiologic Technology graduates achieved an 88.1 percent job placement rate in the academic year 2023-24, with 37 graduates confirmed employed through Louisiana workforce data — making it one of the top job-producing programs at Delgado. The program combines classroom instruction with hands-on clinical experience to prepare students for careers in medical imaging.