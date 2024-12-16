Delgado Seeks Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs/College Provost

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Delgado Community College is seeking a “dynamic and experienced leader” to serve as its next Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs/College Provost. This position will oversee the academic affairs of the College and work to improve student outcomes, enhance faculty development and lead the continued success of Delgado as a premier institution of higher learning in the region. The position is open until Jan. 13, 2025.

According to the position posting, this hire will be a key member of the college’s executive leadership team. The Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs/College Provost will provide strategic leadership across a wide range of academic functions and will be responsible for driving student engagement, improving retention and graduation rates, and advancing academic quality and institutional effectiveness.

Key responsibilities for the position include:

Leading college-wide initiatives to improve student outcomes and ensuring academic programs align with institutional goals.

Spearheading the planning and assessment processes that inform decision-making, budget allocation, and resource management.

Overseeing the development and publication of key academic materials, including course catalogs, class schedules, and accreditation reports.

Fostering innovative student programs, implementing best practices, and championing faculty development across diverse instructional modalities.

Promoting collaboration among faculty, staff, and administration to ensure the College’s ongoing growth and excellence.

The ideal candidate will possess a Doctorate from an accredited institution, with a minimum of six years of academic leadership experience in a community college or university setting. Proven success in student access, enrollment growth, retention, transfer, and graduation is essential, along with experience in academic program development, accreditation processes, and strategic planning.

Additionally, the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs/College Provost will demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and the ability to work effectively with students, faculty, and staff from diverse backgrounds. The successful candidate will also have a proven track record in securing grants and external resources to support academic programs.

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications by Jan. 13, 2025. For additional information and to apply, visit here.