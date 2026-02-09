Delgado Reports Strong Workforce Pipeline Growth

NEW ORLEANS — Enrollment climbed, graduation totals topped 6,000, and more than $10 million in outside funding flowed to Delgado Community College in 2025 as the institution expanded workforce training, launched new academic programs and deepened industry partnerships.

The college awarded 6,011 credentials in 2025 and served approximately 21,287 students in degree programs, along with 4,208 workforce trainees and 2,820 adult education students. Enrollment among first-time freshmen rose 20% year over year.

Delgado’s School of Nursing remains the top producer of nurses in Region 1, the Greater New Orleans area, and reports a 98% licensure pass rate among graduates.

Enrollment Spans Multiple Generations

While the average age of Delgado students is 27.3, enrollment reflects a broad age range. Among students 18 and older, 45.5% were between 18 and 24, 34.6% were 25 to 39, and 13% were 40 to 65 and older. An additional 6.7% of students were under 18, reflecting continued participation in dual enrollment programs.

Workforce Training and Regional Partnerships

Workforce development remains central to that growth.

Delgado serves as the lead institution for the Greater New Orleans Infrastructure Partnership and is implementing a $6.05 million Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grant to build workforce capacity across the region. The initiative includes partnerships with GNO Inc., Northshore Technical Community College, Nunez Community College and River Parishes Community College.

The federal grant is designed to align training programs with regional infrastructure and construction workforce needs, particularly in transportation, energy and emerging vehicle technologies.

As part of the program, Delgado is developing Louisiana’s first Electric Vehicle Technology program. The program is intended to prepare technicians for the growing number of electric vehicle manufacturers, dealerships and fleet operators entering the Gulf South market.

The college partnered with Apple through its Community Education Initiative, a national program that supports technology training at community colleges, to expand digital skills instruction in New Orleans. As part of that collaboration, Delgado announced plans to open three Centers for Innovation and Technological Exploration focused on robotics, design and 3D printing, creating additional capacity for hands-on STEM training.

Veolia launched an internship pathway that places Delgado workforce students in water management and environmental services roles, strengthening connections between classroom instruction and regional infrastructure careers.

Delgado also joined the national One Million Degrees network, a nonprofit initiative that provides coaching, financial support and employer connections aimed explain improving student persistence and completion rates.

For the sixth consecutive year, Delgado also partnered with Cox Communications to offer the Small Business Leadership Academy, providing continuing education and leadership development for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Academic Innovation and Healthcare Training

Delgado added coursework in artificial intelligence and integrated AI into its simulated teaching hospital, where nursing and allied health students conducted the college’s first high-fidelity, real-time coordinated care simulation exercise. College leaders said the additions are aimed at preparing graduates for increasingly technology-driven healthcare and industrial environments.

Through a $1.4 million H.E.R.O. grant from the Louisiana Department of Health, Delgado launched an LPN-to-RN program for working employees and students affiliated with Ochsner Health. The program is designed to address ongoing nursing shortages by helping working healthcare employees advance their credentials without leaving the workforce.

Infrastructure Investments

Delgado is constructing an Automotive Center for Excellence backed by an $850,000 congressional earmark secured by U.S. Rep. Troy Carter. The facility will expand hands-on instruction in electric vehicle technology.

The Culinary and Workforce Building is under construction with state funding, and the college recently completed a campus beautification project supported by Lumina Foundation. Delgado also upgraded campus IT, cybersecurity and safety systems and is working with the City Park Conservancy to increase parking capacity.

External Funding and Outlook

In total, Delgado secured approximately $10.31 million in external funding in 2025, including $1,011,208.48 from foundations and roughly $9.3 million in grants.

Looking ahead, Delgado plans a $3 million Maritime Aquatics Facility to increase survival and safety instruction at its Maritime and Industrial Training Center, a designated Center of Excellence.

The expansion will support maritime, offshore and industrial safety training tied to Louisiana’s port and energy sectors.

The college also marked the upcoming 50th anniversary of Delgado Athletics in two-year college competition, highlighting five decades of participation in the National Junior College Athletic Association and student-athlete development.

College leaders said Delgado continues to engage local, state and federal policymakers as it scales workforce programs and capital projects across the region.