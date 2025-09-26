Delgado Expands Automotive Training With Toyota Partnership

NEW ORLEANS — Delgado Community College welcomed corporate officials from Gulf States Toyota and representatives from seven regional dealerships on Sept. 17 for an immersive Toyota Open House, offering students and the public a hands-on look at careers in the automotive industry.

Delgado’s automotive training program is among the most prominent because of its size, facilities, and industry partnerships, standing out for its long-running history, central New Orleans location, and strong dealership collaborations such as this Toyota initiative.

Program Growth and Innovation

“The Motor Vehicle training is unique on the strength of its relationships with industry partners, which leads to experiential learning and job and career placement for students,” said Cristina Alvarado, Dean of Delgado’s School of Construction Arts & Technical Studies. “As national attention continues to shift toward Career and Technical Education, Delgado is answering the call with expanded offerings and record-setting enrollment. The increasing demand for skilled trades and technical training programs has been met with proactive planning and a clear commitment to student success by the school’s leadership and faculty.”

The daylong event, held at Delgado’s City Park Campus, highlighted the college’s training programs alongside career pathways available at Toyota dealerships across Southeast Louisiana. Guests explored Delgado’s state-of-the-art facilities, met with industry leaders, and learned about the technology powering today’s vehicles. A fleet of Toyota models was also on display throughout the open house, showcasing the latest advancements in safety, performance, and hybrid-electric technology.

“One of the most significant highlights of the Toyota Open House was Delgado’s introduction of a new High Voltage Vehicle course,” Alvarado said. “This equips students with the specialized knowledge required to safely diagnose, service, and repair EV systems — a skillset increasingly sought after as manufacturers and dealerships transition to cleaner, more advanced technologies.”

“Delgado is also poised to establish the region’s first Automotive Center of Excellence, focused on cutting-edge advancements such as Electric Vehicle technology,” Alvarado said. “To help bring this vision to life, Congressman Troy Carter secured $850,000 in federal funding through the Community Investment Act.”

She noted that Delgado’s broader role in regional workforce planning is also supported by major federal grants.

“Delgado is the lead college in the Greater New Orleans Infrastructure Partnership, and recently received a $5.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Strengthening Community Colleges Initiative,” Alvarado said. “A key focus of this investment is the development of electric vehicle technology programs to meet growing workforce demand. This regional collaboration—uniting Delgado, Northshore Technical Community College, Nunez Community College, River Parishes Community College, and Greater New Orleans, Inc.—will expand training opportunities, strengthen the workforce pipeline, and position Greater New Orleans as a hub for the future of automotive technology.”

Partnerships with Dealerships

Participating dealerships included Toyota of New Orleans, Lakeside Toyota, Team Toyota of Baton Rouge, Supreme Toyota, Price LeBlanc Toyota of Baton Rouge, Carlock Toyota of Slidell, and Toyota of Kenner.

“The Open House events give students and guests a unique opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders, connect with regional dealerships, and experience Delgado’s state-of-the-art training facilities firsthand,” Alvarado said. “Attendees explore the latest technologies in the industry with vehicle samples brought by our industry partners while gaining valuable insight into career pathways within the automotive industry.”

“Strong partnerships with local and regional dealerships form the foundation of Delgado’s Motor Vehicle Technology Program,” Alvarado added. “Industry leaders such as Mercedes-Benz of New Orleans, Gulf Coast Toyota, Ford, General Motors, Paretti Land Rover, Chrysler, and Volvo look to Delgado to meet a wide range of workforce needs — from technicians and parts department specialists to service advisors and floor managers. These employers know that a Delgado graduate enters the field prepared, skilled, and ready to contribute on day one.”

She noted that events like the Toyota Open House, now in its third year, provide vital opportunities for students to connect with dealerships and explore day-to-day experiences in the field. “These collaborations ensure that the classroom-to-career transition is seamless,” Alvarado said. “Dealership partners provide direct input into program development and offer students access to brand-specific, manufacturer-approved online training that elevates their skills and gives them a competitive edge in the marketplace.”

A Legacy of Automotive Training

Delgado’s program has a legacy that stretches back more than 80 years, dating to World War II, when returning veterans trained at the college to reenter the civilian workforce. “Since that time, Delgado has been at the forefront of every major shift in automotive technology,” Alvarado said. “From carburetors to fuel injection, from gasoline and diesel systems to today’s hybrid and electric vehicles, Delgado has consistently adapted its curriculum to meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

Today, Delgado continues to evolve with offerings such as the Diesel Equipment Technician Program and Motor Vehicle Fast Track Program, alongside the new High Voltage Vehicle Program. The college is also pursuing the region’s first Automotive Center of Excellence. “For more than 80 years, Delgado has been trusted to prepare the region’s automotive workforce,” Alvarado said. “The Automotive Center of Excellence represents the next chapter in that story — ensuring our students, our partners, and our community are ready to thrive in an era of rapid technological change.”

Rising Student Demand

Enrollment figures reflect the growing demand. “Growing interest in the Motor Vehicle Technology Program is evident in the dramatic increase in enrollment this fall semester, with 276 students — a 77% increase from last year,” Alvarado said.

Donald Davenport, chair of Delgado’s Motor Vehicle Technology Department, said the trend is clear: “It’s encouraging to see such a strong influx of students and growing interest in the automotive industry with its new innovations and opportunities.”

“Most recent employment placement data indicate a 70% job placement rate for motor vehicle technology graduates,” Alvarado said. “This does not include self-employment, military, or out-of-state graduates, but reflects how Delgado’s training connects directly to dealership hiring.”

Alvarado added that employers are seeking candidates who are not only trained and certified but also adaptable. “Across the automotive industry, dealerships are seeking new hires who hold ASE certifications and demonstrate a strong foundation of technical skills,” she said. “Equally important, employers are looking for individuals who bring curiosity, adaptability, and a willingness to continue learning as technologies evolve.”

Building a Workforce Pipeline

College leaders said these partnerships directly address workforce needs in Southeast Louisiana. “By aligning Delgado’s curriculum with the evolving needs of dealerships, the partnerships create a stronger workforce pipeline — one that delivers job-ready technicians, parts specialists, and service professionals equipped to meet both current and future demands of the automotive industry in Southeast Louisiana,” Alvarado said.