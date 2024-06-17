Delgado, Cox Present 5th Annual Small Business Leadership Academy

NEW ORLEANS – Cox Communications and Delgado Community College are again partnering to host a Small Business Leadership Academy to provide continuing education and leadership development to diverse suppliers in the Cox Southeast region service area of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Among the goals of the eight-week program are operational sustainability and improved scalability of qualified, diverse suppliers. This is the fifth time that Cox and Delgado have offered this program.

“We are excited to partner for the fifth year with Delgado Community College on the Small Business Leadership Academy,” said Michael Glorioso, supplier pillar lead for Cox Communication’s Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Council. “The program equips participants with core skills related to business management and sustainability topics including accounting, organizational performance and project management.”

Participants also will learn about developing growth strategies specific to their businesses. Delgado faculty will lead program modules delivered in-person at the college’s River City campus in Avondale, La.

The program is open to all Cox suppliers and non-suppliers, but requests from suppliers will be prioritized. Enrollment is limited to 30 participants. Those who complete the program will earn continuing education units.

The enrollment deadline is Aug. 30. Orientation and program kickoff will be Sept. 4 at the River City campus.

“Cox is committed to inclusion, diversity and equity. It’s who we are as a company, “said Kevin Monroe, vice president of the New Orleans market. “We are honored to continue our partnership with the Small Business Leadership Academy and Delgado Community College. We must do our part to strengthen our supply chain, accelerate the growth of diverse suppliers and demonstrate our commitment to the community.”

“Delgado is thrilled to partner with Cox on this program again. Participants have achieved enhanced business management skills, expanded customer bases, and increased revenue, and it is exciting to bring this opportunity to a new cohort of students,” said Arlanda Williams, vice chancellor for workforce development, Delgado Community College.