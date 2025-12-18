Delgado Confers 1,292 Degrees During Fall 2025

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado Community College conferred degrees to approximately 1,292 graduates on Dec. 16 during Fall Commencement at the Senator Nat G. Keifer University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena.



Louisiana Poet Laureate and Delgado Associate Professor Gina Ferrara delivered the commencement address, urging graduates to pursue their careers and personal goals with passion while preparing to take active roles as stakeholders in their communities.

Louisiana Poet Laureate and Delgado Associate Professor Gina Ferrara delivering commencement address.

“When you have passion for your occupation, you’ll be committed to not only what you do but doing it well. This kind of outlook and mindset makes us become less self-focused and more service oriented on so many levels,” Ferrara said.



Founded in 1921, Delgado Community College is Louisiana’s oldest and largest community college, offering more than 100 degree and certificate programs. Its graduates hold more than 10,059 jobs across the Greater New Orleans region, reflecting the college’s broad workforce footprint. Through its Charity School of Nursing, Delgado trains a substantial number of registered nurses each year and serves as a key pipeline for the state’s healthcare workforce.

Delgado Chancellor Dr. Larissa Littleton Steib & Fall 2025 graduates.

View the full list of graduates here.

Delgado Workforce Development and Industry Parnterships

Delgado continues to play a central role in regional workforce development. The college recently received a $5.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Strengthening Community Colleges Initiative in its role as lead institution for the Greater New Orleans Infrastructure Partnership. The funding will support workforce training aligned with emerging infrastructure, transportation and industrial needs.

Delgado offers a broad portfolio of workforce and technical training programs spanning automotive and diesel technology, welding, HVAC, electrical and industrial maintenance, construction trades, maritime and safety training, and allied health, along with customized certifications and continuing education developed in partnership with regional employers.

Within that framework, Delgado has launched a new High Voltage Vehicle course that prepares students to safely diagnose, service and repair electric vehicle systems. The college is also advancing plans to establish the region’s first Automotive Center of Excellence focused on emerging technologies, supported by $850,000 in federal funding secured by Congressman Troy Carter through the Community Investment Act.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Delgado operates as a free, 16-week intensive accelerator fully funded by the Goldman Sachs Foundation. More than 1,000 Louisiana entrepreneurs have completed the program since 2011, representing industries from construction and manufacturing to hospitality and professional services.

A majority of graduates report measurable results. Nationally, 66% increase revenues within six months of graduation, 44% create new jobs, and 85% do business with fellow alumni, reflecting both economic impact and the strength of the network.