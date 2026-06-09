Healthcare

Delgado Conference Explores Food as Medicine

June 9, 2026   |By

Dr. Swati Shah – Delgado Conference Explores Food as Medicine. Photo by Vieta Collins. NEW ORLEANS – Delgado Community College will host the American College of Culinary Medicine (ACCM) annual ‘Health Meets Food: The Culinary Medicine Conference’ in New Orleans in June, bringing healthcare professionals, culinary educators and researchers together around the growing ‘food as

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