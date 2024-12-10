Delgado Community College and Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib Honored by City Council at Delgado Day

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — On Dec. 5, the New Orleans City Council officially proclaimed Delgado Day in recognition of Delgado Community College’s outstanding contributions to the community. The City Council honored the college as a “gem of our community” and recognized Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib for her leadership and commitment to improving lives through education.

Chancellor Steib delivered a presentation at the meeting, accompanied by Delgado Foundation Board Chairman Lee Giorgio, Jr. and board member Wayne Fontana. Board member Todd Trosclair and other members of Delgado’s senior leadership were also present, representing the college’s five campuses and over one hundred academic programs.

In her remarks, Chancellor Steib expressed gratitude to the City Council for its continued support of Delgado and its educational mission, which strengthens the New Orleans region. She noted that Delgado’s annual economic impact is $588.1 million and that the College serves over 25,000 students each year. In the 2023-24 academic year, Delgado launched over 5,600 graduates into the next phase of their careers.

“I am deeply honored to accept this recognition on behalf of Delgado Community College’s students, faculty, staff, and Foundation,” said Chancellor Steib. “This proclamation reflects not only our commitment to educational excellence but also our pride in being an integral part of New Orleans’ regional economy. Delgado is proud to serve as a gateway to opportunity for students and to contribute to the quality of life for residents in this city, as well as providing a highly qualified workforce pipeline for area employers. Thank you to the City Council for recognizing us in this way.”

Council members praised the college for its role in educating local residents while supporting the local economy with affordable, flexible education and training opportunities.

Lee Giorgio noted that Delgado’s programs constantly evolve to meet the changing needs of the community, the state, and the nation. He emphasized the college’s pivotal role in workforce development and community engagement.

The City Council’s proclamation read, in part:

“…Be it proclaimed by the City of New Orleans that the Council recognizes Delgado Community College, the oldest and largest community college in Louisiana, renowned for personal and social growth that prepares students for successful careers and higher education…”

A second proclamation also acknowledged Chancellor Steib for her “outstanding leadership and dedication to education and student success,” which has greatly contributed to Delgado’s success and its positive impact on the local community.