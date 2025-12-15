Delgado and Apple Expand Community Tech Access

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Delgado Community College, with support from Apple’s Community Education Initiative (CEI) and the ONE NOLA partnership, distributed new Apple devices, including Apple TVS, iPads, Apple Pencils, and iMacs, to community partners this week thereby advancing a community-wide initiative that will expand access to technology-focused training.

The distribution event, hosted at Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans on Dec. 10, was part of a broader initiative to deploy educational programs, resources, and tools throughout New Orleans to amplify voices of creatives and make a lasting impact on the workforce trajectory through innovative, tech-forward learning experiences.

The community partners that were present and/or received devices are Elan Academy Charter School, St. Augustine High School, Boys Town, Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, ARTS NOLA, and Delgado.

- Sponsors -

“We believe education is a powerful force for access and opportunity, giving students the tools to dream, create, and achieve great things,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “We’ve been working with community partners across New Orleans since 2019, and it’s incredible to see the way young people here are creating art, music, and social impact with Apple technology. We’re proud to continue building on this work alongside Delgado Community College and so many other local organizations who share our commitment to the youth of New Orleans.”

Through this partnership, Delgado is also launching three Centers for Innovation and Technological Exploration (CITE) locations in New Orleans. Each CITE will be fully equipped with Apple devices that will be used to facilitate training in coding, podcasting, storytelling and moviemaking. The CITEs will also offer space to create digital media projects and explore innovative programming in robotics, design, and 3D printing.

Dr. Larissa Littleton Steib, Chancellor at Delgado said, “Apple continues to prove its commitment to Delgado and New Orleans by investing its technology and resources in ways that strengthen and empower our workforce. Delgado appreciates the partnership and ability to be a conduit of learning for those who want to learn forward-thinking technology.”

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

About Delgado Community College

Delgado Community College is Louisiana’s largest community college, serving more than 20,000 students annually across multiple campuses and locations in the New Orleans region. Founded in 1921, Delgado offers academic transfer pathways, workforce training and technical education programs designed to support regional economic growth and meet the needs of local industries.

The college works closely with business, education and community partners to expand access to career-relevant skills and provide opportunities for students and adult learners throughout Greater New Orleans.