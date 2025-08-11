Delacroix to Open at Spanish Plaza

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Delacroix, the newest concept from BRG Hospitality, is set to bring coastal Louisiana flavors to the banks of the Mississippi River. Expected to open soon in Spanish Plaza, the restaurant blends Isleños heritage with waterfront views, helping to anchor a fresh wave of activity along New Orleans’ evolving riverfront.

“Delacroix takes its name and inspiration from the historic fishing and hunting village in St. Bernard Parish, home to generations of Isleños families whose culture and cuisine have shaped coastal Louisiana,” said Octavio Mantilla, co-founder and co-owner of BRG Hospitality.

The Isleños are descendants of settlers from Spain’s Canary Islands who arrived in Louisiana in the late 18th century. Many established fishing and trapping communities in St. Bernard Parish where their culture, language, and culinary traditions have endured for generations.

“That same storytelling is reflected in the design of Delacroix, from vintage crab traps and a restored pirogue to fishing poles once used by my daughter and her grandfather," said Mantilla. "Every detail is intentional, creating a space where the people of Delacroix could walk in and feel at home – and where Louisiana’s coastal heritage lives on.”

Spanish Plaza Location

According to Mantilla, this gives Delacroix’s location in Spanish Plaza a particularly meaningful connection to the city’s history and culture.

“It’s a place where locals and visitors can truly connect with the river that’s shaped New Orleans for centuries with fare that reflects that history,” said Mantilla. “Delacroix is the only standalone restaurant in New Orleans situated directly on the banks of the Mississippi River. This location in Spanish Plaza, where the city meets the water, creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere that encourages guests to slow down and savor the moment.”

“We want this to feel like going down the road to your grandmother’s, mom’s, or aunt’s kitchen. This is where Sunday suppers find a new stage,” said Mantilla.

BRG Hospitality

BRG Hospitality’s portfolio includes acclaimed New Orleans restaurants such as the fine-dining Creole-French Restaurant August in the CBD, the brasserie-style Luke on St. Charles Avenue, the rustic Italian Domenica and its casual spinoff Pizza Domenica, and the modern Israeli-inspired Shaya in Uptown. The group has also expanded with concepts like Tavi in Covington, the Cajun-Creole brasserie Eunice in Houston, and the popular bakery-café Willa Jean in the South Market District.

“BRG Hospitality has a portfolio of restaurants that celebrate Southern culture through thoughtful food and design,” said Mantilla. “We champion fine dining and neighborhood favorites, with a mission to create a sustainable community by investing in and supporting local vendors. Our passion for excellence and Southern hospitality drives us, and we’re excited to expand that legacy with Delacroix.”

Mantilla said Delacroix builds on that foundation while offering a fresh perspective shaped by the river. “It’s different from our other concepts, and we hope locals are receptive and excited for a new option from our team,” said Mantilla.

Riverfront For All

Delacroix's debut comes as Spanish Plaza undergoes a major transformation as part of the city’s “Riverfront For All” initiative. Delacroix also aligns with and enhances the broader vision of the project.

“The opening of Delacroix echoes broader efforts to revitalize the riverfront and turn it into a vibrant destination for locals to visit purposefully and visitors to stumble upon," said Mantilla. "By creating a unique dining experience at the water’s edge, it contributes to long-term urban revitalization and breathes new life into Spanish Plaza. It’s about returning the river to the people and vice-versa.”

In addition to owning BRG, Mantilla is a commissioner on the Board of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority.

The Audubon Nature Institute is leading the “Riverfront For All” project to create nearly 2.3 miles of continuous public riverfront access from Crescent Park in the Bywater to Spanish Plaza near Canal Street. Part of a broader $500 million riverfront revitalization effort launched in 2017, the plan includes landscaped promenades, performance spaces, play areas, and social hubs like The Wharves Plaza and Cultural Shed.

Partial demolition of the Governor Nicholls Wharf began earlier in 2025, and a new section of Woldenberg Park has already opened to enhance connectivity. Completion of the wharf walkway is targeted for the third quarter of 2026.