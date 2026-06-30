Delacroix Chosen for America250 Events in Paris

NEW ORLEANS – Delacroix Restaurant, the celebrated New Orleans dining destination inspired by the people, traditions and flavors of South Louisiana, has been selected by the U.S. Embassy in France as the sole restaurant representative during this summer’s Paris en Seine celebrations, including Paris Plages and the internationally renowned Carnaval Tropical de Paris.

As Paris commemorates America’s anniversary through this year’s America250-themed festivities, Louisiana was chosen because of its unique cultural bridge between the two nations. Few places in America reflect the French connection as deeply as Louisiana, where centuries of shared history continue to shape the state’s cuisine, music, language and traditions.

Representing that heritage, Delacroix Chef Wiley Lewis and General Manager Roger Eyles will travel to Paris as culinary and cultural ambassadors, bringing an authentic Louisiana experience to France through food, music and hospitality. Supported by TABASCO Brand Pepper Sauce, the restaurant’s participation advances the U.S. Embassy’s mission of strengthening Franco-American relationships by bringing people together through shared cultural experiences.

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“Food has a remarkable ability to bring people together,” said Emilie Vidrine, French Cultural Producer for Louisiana in France. “Some of the most meaningful conversations begin around a table, and Louisiana understands that better than almost anywhere. Its culture has always been about hospitality, community and connection, making Delacroix the perfect ambassador for America during this celebration.”

Delacroix: Paris Events Highlight Louisiana Culture

The festivities, taking place over the Fourth of July holiday, will include an inauguration ceremony at the historic Petit Palais, where Chef Lewis will prepare a taste of South Louisiana for distinguished guests, including the Mayor of Paris, U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner and other civic and cultural leaders. The celebration will continue with a traditional New Orleans second line procession from the Champs-Élysées to the Eiffel Tower.

“To represent not just Louisiana, but the entire United States in Paris is one of the greatest honors of my career,” said Delacroix Chef Wiley Lewis. “Every dish we serve tells a story about where we come from – the Mississippi River, the Gulf Coast, the bayous and the generations of cooks who shaped Louisiana’s cuisine. We are proud to share that story with the world and to show how New Orleans continues to connect cultures through food, music and heartfelt hospitality.”

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The selection also shines a spotlight on Louisiana’s lasting influence on the American story. The Mississippi River and the Port of New Orleans have long served as gateways to the United States, helping shape trade, commerce and expansion. At the same time, Louisiana has preserved one of America’s oldest and most enduring relationships with France – a connection that remains alive today in its architecture, food, music, language and way of life.

Delacroix’s presence in Paris represents a milestone for the restaurant and a moment of international recognition for New Orleans and Louisiana as cultural forces whose influence extends far beyond their borders.