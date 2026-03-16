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Energy

Defense Production Act Invoked to Restart 2015 Oil Spill Pipeline

March 16, 2026   |By
Defense Production Act Invoked to Restart 2015 Oil Spill Pipeline
Defense Production Act Invoked to Restart 2015 Oil Spill Pipeline. Santa Barbara coastline Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has ordered a Texas oil company to restart a pipeline system off the coast of Southern California using the authority of the Defense Production Act, a rare use of the Cold War–era law in the energy sector. The Defense Production Act allows the federal government to direct

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