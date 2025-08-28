Deep Fried Awards $20K Grant to Rebuilding Together

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of its 20th year in business, Deep Fried Advertising has awarded its 20 for 20 Nonprofit Website Grant to Rebuilding Together New Orleans (RTNO), a New Orleans-based nonprofit that has spent nearly four decades helping low-income homeowners stay safe, secure, and housed through free critical home repairs.

Deep Fried created the $20,000 in-kind grant to support a standout Southeast Louisiana nonprofit with a much-needed website redesign. After reviewing 23 compelling applications received in July during a 30 day application period, the team selected RTNO based on several criteria, including the organization’s historic and current impact; clarity of vision; the extent to which their current website was holding them back; and potential for future growth and increased impact through improved digital engagement.

RTNO’s powerful story of growth, resilience and local impact—paired with a clear need for a more strategic digital presence—made them a standout candidate. As they embark on launching a new Resiliency Center on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a refreshed website will allow them to better engage donors, tell their story and extend their reach.

“RTNO’s application demonstrated exactly what this grant was created to support — a deeply rooted organization doing life-changing work, in need of a stronger digital presence to help them reach the next level,” said Jennie Westerman Diemont, President and Chief Creative Officer of Deep Fried. “Their story, scale, and sense of purpose stood out in a very competitive field, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to build a website that parallels the strength of their mission.”

Originally founded in 1988 when the Preservation Resource Center instituted a one-day neighborhood revitalization program in the Lower Garden District, RTNO has grown to help veteran, elderly, disabled and low-income homeowners live more safely and independently by providing free repairs that improve health, safety and energy efficiency. Following Hurricane Katrina, RTNO expanded their mission to aid in the rebuilding of storm-damaged homes.

RTNO became an independent 501(c)(3) in 2019 and has rapidly expanded its staff, services and footprint since. From wheelchair ramps and lead remediation to post-storm roof replacements, their work builds resilience and preserves affordability in neighborhoods across Greater New Orleans. The organization now completes approximately 200 home repair projects annually — yet remains relatively unknown to those outside its immediate circle.

“For the last two decades, Rebuilding Together has worked to bring our neighbors home,” said William Stoudt, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together New Orleans. “We’re incredibly grateful for Deep Fried’s support as we embark on transformational changes in our organization in honor of the Katrina 20. Deep Fried is committed to investing in our work, our communities, and is helping us ensure that every neighbor has the right to live in a safe and healthy house.”

The timing of the grant coincides with RTNO’s upcoming launch of a Resiliency Center in partnership with United Way of Southeast Louisiana. The center is a new shared space for mission-aligned nonprofits and opens Aug. 29, 2025, the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Website planning and development will begin shortly after, with the new site expected to launch by the end of the year.

