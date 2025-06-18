Deep Fried Advertising Launches “20 for 20” Giveaway for 20th Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of its 20th anniversary and new brand identity, Deep Fried Advertising is investing its creativity and $20,000 in the community.

As part of their anniversary celebration, Deep Fried launched its “20 for 20” nonprofit website campaign, an initiative to give back to the regional community that has supported the agency since its inception. As part of this campaign, Deep Fried will award a deserving nonprofit up to $20,000 value in a fully developed website partnership, providing them with the digital tools needed to amplify their mission and impact.

Giving back has always been a core value for Deep Fried. Over the years, the agency has provided in-kind and reduced-fee services to numerous nonprofit organizations, driven by a passion for supporting those who work to create a more equitable society. With the 20 for 20 campaign, the team is formalizing this commitment by opening a public application process to ensure a broad and diverse group of nonprofits has the opportunity to benefit.

“Supporting community organizations has always been a part of who we are—it’s in our DNA,” said Jennie Diemont, President and Chief Creative Officer. “We’ve always helped nonprofits when we could, but we wanted to create a more intentional and structured way to give back. Our 20th anniversary felt like the perfect time to make this commitment official and ensure we’re reaching organizations doing great work beyond those we already know.”

Through the 20 for 20 campaign, Deep Fried will work with one nonprofit to build a dynamic, custom-designed website that enhances their online presence, engages their audience and strengthens their ability to serve the community.

Nonprofits in Southeast Louisiana are encouraged to apply for this opportunity. Questions will be accepted through the end of June; applications will be open from Tuesday, July 1 to Thursday, July 31; and the selected nonprofit will be announced on Friday, August 15. Interested organizations can learn more about selection criteria and submit their applications through https://deepfried.com/20for20.

This initiative is part of a broader milestone celebration for Deep Fried, which includes a fresh new brand identity that reflects the agency’s growth, creativity and continued dedication to its clients and community. While Deep Fried works with clients on a national scale, its heart remains in New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana, and this campaign underscores the agency’s commitment to giving back to the local community in a meaningful way.

About Deep Fried

Founded in 2004, Deep Fried is a full-service advertising and branding agency that blends strategy, creativity and digital innovation to build bold, lasting brands. Based in New Orleans, Deep Fried has spent two decades helping regional and national clients craft distinctive identities, launch high-impact marketing campaigns, and forge meaningful connections with their audiences. The Deep Fried team’s expertise spans branding, strategic marketing, creative services, integrated media placement, social media and interactive experiences — delivering results that cut through the noise. Discover more at www.deepfried.com.