Deep Blue and Cleantech Open Launch Accelerator Program

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans is set to become a hub for innovation and sustainable development on the Gulf Coast as Cleantech Open partners with Deep Blue Academy to launch the region’s first dedicated Climate Tech and Cleantech accelerator program.

Entrepreneurs, mentors, and investors specializing in blue-tech, water-tech, climate, energy, and coastal resilience are invited to join a pivotal Zoom event on March 12th at 4:00 p.m. marking the official kick-off of Cleantech Open New Orleans 2025.

This initiative represents a significant expansion of Cleantech Open’s global network, as the world’s largest cleantech accelerator program seeks to identify, fund, and foster innovative ideas addressing some of our greatest environmental and energy challenges. Cleantech Open currently runs the largest cleantech accelerator program in the world, supporting critical early-stage startups that are addressing global climate, energy, and environmental challenges.

“The Cleantech Open accelerator program will bring exciting new opportunities and well-deserved attention to homegrown talent and innovation in critical sectors like clean energy, water quality, coastal community resilience, and environmental services, making it a great addition to the Greater New Orleans startup ecosystem,” said Rebecca Conwell, President/CEO at The Beach, UNO Research & Technology Foundation, Inc.

Since its inception in 2005, Cleantech Open has supported over 2,100 early-stage startups and trained more than 4,000 entrepreneurs. With a track record of nurturing breakthrough technologies, the organization is now channeling its expertise to boost homegrown New Orleans startups through its 2025 accelerator program.

In a strategic collaboration with Deep Blue Academy, a program operated by the Deep Blue Institute, Cleantech Open New Orleans will focus on startups and entrepreneurial ventures from the Gulf Coast region. The accelerator is designed to support ventures that aim to develop solutions for the pressing issues of coastal resilience and environmental sustainability, a particularly vital mission in a region frequently challenged by climate impacts.

In its inaugural year, the program will offer travel funding assistance for up to six local cleantech startups that qualify to join the broader 2025 cohort, providing critical support to early-stage innovators.

Beyond serving local talent, the accelerator is inclusive in scope. Entrepreneurs working in the specified sectors are welcome to attend the Zoom event and participate in the program. This inclusive approach ensures that while the accelerator has a special focus on New Orleans, the collective expertise and innovative ideas from a wider network will enrich the cohort’s overall impact.

Cleantech Open’s accelerator runs multiple programs annually, including the US Accelerator, Global Climate Innovation, and Global Ideas initiatives, all culminating in a showcase event that brings together the best in clean technology innovation. For instance, the 2024 accelerator program, which recently selected 94 companies, featured National Academy events in Los Angeles and New York City. These multi-day gatherings featured keynote addresses by industry leaders such as Brad Haydel from USC and Michael Swords of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, as well as sessions led by experts covering customer discovery, finance, legal, and marketing strategies.

This year’s accelerator participants represent a diverse spectrum of industries—with energy solutions dominating, followed by green building, agriculture, water, waste, chemicals, advanced materials, ICT, and transportation.

Registration for the Zoom event is available here.