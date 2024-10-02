Dear Community Leaders

The President & Board Chair

Twenty years ago, the New Orleans Chamber was founded to shape our city’s business story. Founders believed in building community, fostering connections and supporting local businesses. As our members’ need for support and resources grew, so did we. From 200 members in 2009 to 1,300 members today, membership soared thanks to the business leaders who knew how important the Chamber would be to New Orleans.

Last year we offered more than 75 annual events for our members to network and connect, including Chamber After 5, Women’s Business Alliance, the Power Hour, business luncheons, young leadership happy hours and the region-wide Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference. Offering strategic networking opportunities for businesspeople to connect is part of the Chamber’s mission and last year we reached over 9,000 attendees.

This year we continued our networking and education program of work and added a new series called the Equity Exchange. In partnership with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana, the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and the Gulf South LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, we explored topics surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion in the business landscape. The collaborative event’s aim was to foster learning, networking and inspiration as we all work together to build a more equitable and inclusive business environment.

As a bipartisan group, we also ramped up our advocacy efforts to have a positive impact through alliances and partnerships. (see page 34)

In time for our 20th anniversary, we have launched a “Businesses Belong Here” campaign to further advance collaboration and partnerships, and advocate for an environment where businesses can prosper and enjoy an elevated quality of life.

For two decades, we have been the catalyst behind countless connections, partnerships and collaborations that have built this robust community of big business and small businesses. As the New Orleans Chamber looks to the future, the importance of catalytic leadership is at the forefront of our minds. We will continue to serve our members and investors’ needs; however, we also need to initiate and sustain positive change for our community.

Please join us as we expand our network. Be part of our collective voice representing New Orleans.