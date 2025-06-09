Dean of Tulane School of Professional Advancement Named

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Amelia Manning, former chief operating officer at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), has been named dean of Tulane University’s School of Professional Advancement (SoPA), effective Aug. 1.

Manning brings more than two decades of leadership experience in higher education, including an extensive track record of innovation and student-focused growth. At SNHU, she led strategic efforts that more than doubled student enrollment and implemented advanced systems for student support and retention.

“Amelia’s career has been defined by a clear commitment to understanding what students need to thrive,” Tulane President Michael A. Fitts said. “We are thrilled to welcome her to Tulane, where her leadership will help SoPA reach more students and support them in achieving their academic and professional goals.”

Fitts and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Robin Forman announced Manning’s appointment in a university-wide message today.

“Amelia is one of the nation’s leading experts in creating rewarding academic programs for working adults and others interested in advancing in their professions, reaching a broad national audience and implementing cutting-edge systems to provide world-class student support,” Forman said. “She is the perfect person to build on SoPA’s mission and the high-quality work of its dedicated faculty and expand SoPA’s programming and enhance its impact.”

Manning will lead SoPA’s efforts to expand access to high-quality, flexible academic programs that serve working adults, military-connected students and lifelong learners. The school offers in-person and online options for bachelor’s degree completion, graduate study and professional certificates across a wide range of applied fields.

“It is an honor to join Tulane University, and I am excited to work alongside a talented and dedicated team to further enhance our students’ educational experiences and success,” Manning said. “I was drawn to Tulane and its School of Professional Advancement because of the long-standing commitment to increasing access to high-quality, workforce-aligned programs. I look forward to leading the next phase of growth and impact for the School of Professional Advancement.”

During her tenure at SNHU, Manning enhanced student success by developing internal capabilities in predictive analytics, course design and faculty development. She led the implementation of a new student information system. She oversaw the upgrade of customer relationship and learning management platforms, enabling more personalized and data-informed student support that contributed to increased student engagement, higher retention rates and growth in re-enrollment.

Manning holds a Master of Arts in counseling education from the University of New Hampshire and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Saint Michael’s College. She also completed the advanced management program at Harvard Business School. She currently serves as vice chair of the board of Urban College of Boston and is a board member for the American College of Education.

Manning will succeed Ilianna Kwaske, associate dean for academic affairs and senior professor of practice, who has served as interim dean since Jan. 2024 following the departure of former Dean Suri Duitch.