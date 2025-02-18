Dealer Market Expected to Attract Tens of Thousands to New Orleans

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS - The Orgill’s Spring Dealer Market is an annual event that brings thousands of independent hardware retailers, manufacturers, renovation companies, lumber dealers, and farm stores together from across the U.S. as well as from other countries. It serves as a critical marketplace for discovering new products and refining business strategies.

The event is being held the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center starting Feb. 18 and expects to draw in more than 20,000 attendees. The Super Bowl drew 65,719 fans by comparison, which means that Orgill’s Market will attract about 30% of that crowd which remains a significant turnout.

“With the success of the Super Bowl behind us, we now turn our focus to another major event that brings significant business to our city,” said Walt Leger, president and CEO of New Orleans & Co. referring to Orgill’s Spring Dealer Market. In a statement to New Orleans & Co. staff, Leger said, “As we move into the peak of Mardi Gras season, I ask that we continue delivering the exceptional service that defines our hospitality industry.”

The large-scale exhibition and networking forum will feature an extensive exhibit floor with over 1,200 vendor booths, model and concept stores showcasing the latest merchandising ideas, specialized promotional areas, hands-on demonstrations, product launches, exclusive previews, and a variety of educational sessions and technology symposiums.

Orgill’s celebrated of its 175th anniversary in 2022. Over the years the Market has evolved into one of the industry’s hallmark events attracting record attendance numbers and have set new sales records during both the live and online segments.

Exhibitors typically include major product manufacturers, wholesalers, and suppliers covering categories such as:

• Hardware and Building Products including tools.

• Outdoor Living and Home Improvement products including Lawn and garden supplies, paint, and decorative fixtures.

• Agriculture and Pet Supplies particularly agricultural and retail pet products.

• Innovative Retail Solutions including merchandising setups, technology integrations (including Point-of-Sale and loyalty systems), and creative promotional strategies.

These exhibits help retailers source products that meet the evolving needs of their local markets and keep them competitive in a rapidly changing industry. New tariffs, particularly those targeting steel and aluminum, may impact wholesale items by raising the cost of raw materials, but participants at the Market will have the opportunity to engage directly with manufacturers and distributors, which can lead to better pricing, more informed purchasing decisions, and stronger business relationships.

“New Orleans is ‘Built to Host’, and this is another opportunity to showcase why organizations like Orgill continue to choose our city,” said Leger.

The event last took place in New Orleans in 2023 and remains a key part of the city’s convention calendar.