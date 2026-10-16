DDD Unveils New Brand and 5-Year Strategic Plan

NEW ORLEANS — The Downtown Development District (DDD) unveiled a new brand and released its 2027–2031 Strategic Plan, “Leveraging Opportunity,” Oct. 15 at The Future of Downtown New Orleans, introducing a new vision for how the organization will support Downtown’s continued growth and evolution.

The new brand and five-year strategic plan represent two connected pieces of DDD’s work moving forward: a focused strategy for both the development and deployment of its resources, as well as a new identity that communicates DDD’s role as a steward, partner and catalyst for Downtown New Orleans.

The plan builds on more than 50 years of DDD service and strategic leadership while responding to the opportunities and challenges shaping Downtown today. Informed by DDD’s Board and staff experience, research into peer organizations and an assessment of Downtown’s current operating and market context, the plan focuses DDD’s resources on areas where the organization has the authority, expertise and capacity to produce measurable results.

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Seth Knudsen, President and CEO of the Downtown Development District. Photo provided by the DDD.

“We must be intentional about investing DDD’s resources where they can make the greatest difference,” said Seth Knudsen, President and CEO of the Downtown Development District. “Downtown has tremendous opportunity ahead, and this plan gives us a clear framework for how we can maximize our impact and neighborhood growth. It focuses our work on the fundamentals that have always made Downtown stronger while positioning DDD to be an even more effective partner as public and private investment continues to take shape.”

Five Priorities for Downtown’s Future

“Leveraging Opportunity” organizes DDD’s work around five strategic priorities:

Improve Experience in the Public Realm

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DDD will refine cleaning operations, strengthen public safety through improved lighting, data analysis and coordinated enforcement and service strategies, and improve sidewalks, curbs, crosswalks, signage and green spaces.

Support Policies for Downtown Growth

DDD will serve as a go-to partner for Downtown issues by providing information, operational expertise and policy guidance, while working to advance workable quality-of-life policies, address vacant property and support zoning and regulatory changes that create opportunities for development and ground-floor occupancy.

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Activate Vacant and Underutilized Real Estate

DDD will target opportunities to return vacant and underutilized buildings and parcels to productive use through property acquisition, equity investment, financial incentives and strategic planning. This work will support housing and economic development, expand street-level activity and help Downtown maximize the impact of major investments already underway.

Diversify and Grow Organizational Revenue

DDD will pursue additional recurring and non-recurring revenue sources to increase its impact while reducing its reliance on ad valorem property taxes. Strategies include pursuing state and federal funding, leveraging bonding authority, attracting philanthropic investment through Downtown Development Unlimited, developing revenue-generating real estate investments and providing DDD’s program and project management capacity in partnership with aligned organizations.

Strengthen the Downtown Brand

DDD will develop and amplify a competitive, modern identity that reflects Downtown’s historical importance and future potential. The organization will work to improve public opinion, reinforce Downtown as a clean and safe destination, increase office attendance and local leisure visitation, and support the growth of permanent housing and Downtown’s residential population.

The plan also identifies two crosscutting initiatives: Canal Street Revitalization and Data Integration. Canal Street will provide a place-based opportunity to apply the plan’s five priorities in a coordinated manner, while Data Integration will strengthen DDD’s role as a trusted source for Downtown information through third-party research, DDD-created datasets and accessible reporting tools.

“The strategic plan reflects a commitment to Downtown’s long-term strength and recognizes the opportunities ahead,” said Chris R. Ross, Chair of the DDD Board of Commissioners. “It gives the organization a clear direction for the next five years and a framework for making thoughtful, strategic decisions that support Downtown’s continued growth and vitality.”

Photo provided by DDD.

A New Identity for DDD

Alongside the strategic plan, DDD introduced a new brand and visual identity built around a simple idea: “We build the foundation that strengthens our future.”

DDD says the new identity reflects its role as a steward, partner and catalyst for Downtown New Orleans, while providing a modern expression of the organization and the community it serves.

Photo provided by DDD.

“Our new brand reflects both the heritage and the future of the DDD” Knudsen said. “The icons of Downtown create a stronger way to communicate our place-based work and the impact we want to have as Downtown continues to evolve.”

The new brand will be incorporated across DDD’s communications, programs and initiatives as the organization begins implementing its 2027–2031 Strategic Plan.

The Future of Downtown New Orleans

The new brand and strategic plan were unveiled during The Future of Downtown New Orleans, a half-day event held October 15th at the Board of Trade. The event brought together Downtown stakeholders, business leaders, developers, civic partners and community members to examine the opportunities shaping Downtown’s next chapter.

The program featured a keynote address from Tracy Hadden Loh of the Brookings Institution, followed by panel discussions focused on investment in Downtown and the opportunities ahead.