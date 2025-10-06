DDD Report Highlights Residential Growth

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Downtown Development District (DDD) reports that Downtown continues to evolve from a traditional business district into one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods, driven by steady residential growth and long-term investment in housing that reflects stability and confidence.

The DDD’s Q2 2025 Market Report notes that Downtown’s population has nearly doubled since 2000, rising from just over 2,000 residents to more than 4,300 today. In addition, the number of housing units has tripled from about 2,100 before Hurricane Katrina to more than 6,300 by mid-2025, transforming the area into a mixed-use community.

Downtown Living Expands

The report indicates that Downtown growth has been driven by a series of high-profile residential developments:

The Standard at South Market, developed by Domain Companies, set a new bar for modern urban living with rooftop pools, fitness centers, and ground-floor retail;

The Julia, a boutique-style building with 198 units in the Warehouse District, added curated art collections and sleek interiors; and

930 Poydras, a 21-story mixed-use tower, reintroduced large-scale residential construction to the Downtown core.

These developments have not only added new housing but helped build a stronger sense of community in what was once a primarily office district. The report points to convenience and walkability as key reasons for Downtown’s growing appeal, citing the arrival of Rouses Market at Baronne and Girod Streets, which gave residents a full-service grocery store within walking distance and made living Downtown more practical.

This momentum continues with seven additional residential projects totaling 362 units in the pipeline, the DDD report notes. Of these, 58 units are under construction and another 304 have received entitlements.

“Downtown’s continued residential growth shows the success of a deliberate effort to make this a neighborhood where people can thrive, not just work,” said DDD President and CEO Seth Knudsen.

Retail and Placemaking Shape the Core

Urban planning experts say this kind of livability depends on steady reinvestment in the public realm. More than 40 new ground-floor businesses opened along Canal Street last year as part of a coordinated effort to keep the corridor active. At the same time, Palace Café, a Canal Street landmark for 34 years, closed following a lease dispute, reflecting the changing dynamics of a corridor in transition.

“Downtown’s commercial and cultural landscape continues to evolve with new retail concepts and creative placemaking efforts like Celebrate Canal’s ‘Windows on Canal,’ which transformed landmark storefronts into vibrant art installations, boosting foot traffic and enhancing one of our District’s most iconic corridors,” said Knudsen.

The same improvements that attract residents, from walkable streets and active storefronts to better lighting and public art, are also drawing more locals and tourists back into the city’s historic core. “We are seeing Downtown evolve into a fully functioning neighborhood, one that attracts new residents, supports small businesses, and connects people to culture and opportunity,” he said.

Sandra Herman, President and CEO of the Celebrate Canal! Coalition, said renewed activity is helping reconnect visitors and residents. “New Orleans attracts 6 to 8 million tourists per year,” she said. “We want everyone, including families, to put Canal Street at the top of their list. We want to bring all the people back.”

Market Conditions Hold Steady

The Q2 2025 report shows a multifamily market that remains fundamentally sound, even amid signs of adjustment. Residential inventory held steady at 6,370 units, with vacancy rising slightly to 6.6%. The average sale price dipped 0.5% to $194,000 per unit, while average rents edged up to $1,981 per month, a 0.6% quarterly increase.

The slight negative absorption this quarter points to a short-term adjustment rather than a broader slowdown. With inventory holding steady and construction measured, the market remains balanced. “Fundamentals remain strong,” the report notes, “and incremental rent growth indicates sustained demand.”

Redevelopment Momentum: Plaza Tower and Beyond

Among the most significant projects under discussion is the proposed redevelopment of Plaza Tower, the 45-story skyscraper that has stood vacant since 2002. Property owners are in talks with Lincoln Avenue Communities, a California-based affordable-housing developer with experience in historic rehabilitation projects. Early plans envision the building’s conversion into affordable senior apartments, adding hundreds of income-restricted units to the Downtown housing mix.

Lincoln Avenue Communities is no stranger to the local market. Its $35 million rehabilitation of Tivoli Place Apartments on St. Charles Avenue modernized a historic senior housing complex while preserving affordability for residents earning between 20% and 60% of the area median income. If realized, the Plaza Tower project would not only breathe life into one of New Orleans’ most prominent vacant structures but also demonstrate how adaptive reuse can address affordability and aging infrastructure at once.