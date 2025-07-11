DDD Opens 2025 Downtown NOLA Awards Nominations

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Downtown Development District (DDD) of the City of New Orleans has officially announced an open call for 2025 Downtown NOLA Award nominations.

Each year, the prestigious Downtown NOLA Awards invite the local community to select and celebrate the exceptional achievements of property owners, businesses, residents, workers, and organizations within the Downtown Development District. These awards not only honor the vibrance and vitality of the neighborhood, but also recognize those who inspire, innovate, and achieve within it.

Any Downtown property owner, business, resident, worker, organization, or project is eligible to be nominated; however, projects must be 100% complete by the nomination deadline of August 15, 2025, at noon (12:00 p.m.). Downtown New Orleans is defined as the Pontchartrain Expressway to Iberville Street and the Mississippi River to Claiborne Avenue.

Nominees will be evaluated on the following criteria:

Raising the Bar: establishing a high standard of excellence.

Innovation: employing a novel and creative approach.

Place-Making: working with, enhancing, or expanding Downtown’s existing design and other assets.

Collaboration: promoting collaboration within and/or between public and private partners.

Branding: integrating and amplifying the Downtown brand.

This year, the Downtown NOLA Awards will be made even more special as its associated ceremony will coincide with the 50th anniversary celebration of DDD. In choosing nominees, please bear in mind the significance of this organizational milestone and the long-term impact of current property owners, businesses, residents, workers, organizations, and projects across the past five decades Downtown. Each nomination should reflect DDD’s evolution—from early clean & safety mandates to modern cultural, scientific, and urban innovation.

Selected honorees for 2025 will join an impressive cohort of past Downtown NOLA Award recipients, including 2024 honorees: Lowry Curley, Ph.D. of AxoSim, Dr. David Wallace of Dream House Lounge, Matthew Showman of Ferrara Showman Gallery, The Helis Foundation John Scott Center, The NOW Massage, Ruby Slipper Cafe, YLC’s Wednesday at the Square, Public Safety Officer of the Year Ana Esparza, Public Safety Ranger of the Year Devante Lee, Clean Team Ambassador of the Year Walter Abney, and Chair’s Award recipient Arthur Roger of Arthur Roger Gallery.

Nominations close at noon (12:00 p.m.) on Friday, August 15, 2025. A link to the nomination form can be found at the link HERE.

About the Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans

Created by the Louisiana Legislature in 1974 (LA Rev Stat § 33:2740.3) as the nation’s first assessment-based Business Improvement District, The Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans (DDD) provides enhanced economic development and public space services to Downtown New Orleans.

It accomplishes its mission through initiatives assisting Downtown property and business owners, administering multiple grant programs, employing Public Service Rangers, deploying Clean Team sanitation workers, and providing significant funding for outreach to the homeless, additional New Orleans Police Department patrols, and armed private security throughout its District. The DDD services the area bounded by Iberville Street, the Pontchartrain Expressway, Claiborne Avenue, and the Mississippi River.