DDD Maps 116 Works of Downtown Public Art

NEW ORLEANS — From the Molly Marine statue to a giant interactive tuna outside the Audubon Aquarium, public art takes many forms across Downtown New Orleans. A new Downtown Development District map offers a closer look at 116 works and where to find them.

The collection ranges from murals and monuments to sculptures and large-scale installations, with works spread from the riverfront and Convention Center area through the Central Business District and along Canal Street. Among them are Shepard Fairey’s “Harmonious Elements,” the Piazza d’Italia and dozens of pieces that may be less familiar even to people who regularly walk Downtown.

DDD’s interactive public art map is the first comprehensive effort to catalog Downtown’s public art in one centralized resource. Users can move around the map, select individual works and see images and locations, making it possible to seek out a particular piece or simply see what is nearby.

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Some pieces are hard to miss. Others blend into buildings, sidewalks and other corners of the Downtown streetscape. DDD said the map is intended to help residents, workers and visitors discover those works and learn more about the artists and stories behind them.

“As stewards of Downtown New Orleans, part of DDD’s role is helping showcase the places, people and creative work that give the district its character,” said Seth Knudsen, president and CEO of DDD. “Well-maintained and engaging public spaces invite people to spend more time in the district, add character to the streetscape and contribute to a sense of pride in Downtown.”

Art as a Business Tool

Research has linked public art with pedestrian activity and with how people experience the neighborhoods around it.

A 2025 study published in the journal Cities found a significant positive association between public murals and foot traffic in Cincinnati, even after researchers controlled for demographic factors. The researchers also found particularly high foot traffic in mural areas that followed a “Main Street” model, combining housing, small businesses, restaurants and other commerce, historic buildings and a walkable streetscape.

Earlier findings from the same University of Cincinnati research found average weekend foot traffic in areas with murals was 30% higher than the citywide average. In areas where murals were surrounded by at least 10 restaurants, bars, cafes and other food-serving businesses, weekend foot traffic was nearly five times the city average.

A separate 2026 study, also published in Cities, found that murals can influence how people perceive the neighborhoods around them. After visiting murals in West Philadelphia, participants rated the area as safer and more interesting, while visits to murals in Center City improved perceptions of litter and noise. Researchers concluded that public art can reshape both the aesthetic and experiential qualities of urban environments.

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New Orleans-based Where Y’Art Works has built its business around connecting art with commercial spaces, working with developers, hotels, businesses and other organizations to incorporate work by local artists into their properties. Its work ranges from art consulting and curation to large-scale installations in commercial and public-facing spaces.

That approach was on display along Canal Street in 2025, when Where Y’Art Works partnered with the Celebrate Canal! coalition on Windows on Canal. The project transformed windows at seven businesses and historic buildings into large-scale art installations as part of a broader effort to bring more activity to the commercial corridor.

Super Bowl Push Added to Downtown Art

Some of the art on DDD’s map is relatively new, reflecting a burst of work to spruce up New Orleans’ public spaces ahead of Super Bowl LIX in February 2025. Public art was part of a larger infrastructure and beautification effort involving GNO, Inc., the city, DDD and other partners that added 21 murals across New Orleans.

Downtown was a particular focus. With support from GNO, Inc., DDD carried out Project French Doors with architecture and design firm Studio West, looking at ways to improve lighting, safety and the entrances to the French Quarter along the 100 blocks of Decatur, Chartres, Royal, Bourbon and Dauphine streets. The resulting work included new lighting, facade improvements, trash and debris removal and other property improvements.

Art became part of those improvements as well. DDD partnered with Arts New Orleans on two murals and three street-art installations, while GNO, Inc. worked separately with the New Orleans Marriott on Fairey’s “Harmonious Elements,” now one of the works visitors can find on DDD’s map.

Another is Annie Moran’s “The Welcoming Committee,” the large-scale mural overlooking the Girod Street overpass. Created through a partnership that included ASM Global, Zelia, Corporate Realty, the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District and GNO, Inc., its first phase was finished in time for Super Bowl LIX.

The completed mural now joins everything from historic monuments to contemporary installations on the DDD public art map that gives people another reason to look up, look around and notice something they may have walked past before.

Editor’s Note: For more stories highlighting Downtown New Orleans developments, visit the New Orleans Magazine September edition.