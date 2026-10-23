DDD, LSU New Orleans Partner for Sidewalk Study

NEW ORLEANS — The Downtown Development District (DDD) is partnering with the LSU New Orleans Transportation Institute to conduct a comprehensive assessment of Downtown New Orleans’ sidewalks and pedestrian infrastructure, using geographic information systems (GIS) technology to document accessibility barriers, maintenance problems and other conditions that could influence future infrastructure investments.

The project will create a detailed, location-based inventory of sidewalk conditions, empty tree wells, utility obstructions and other potential hazards throughout Downtown. Expected to be completed by the end of 2026, the findings will help DDD identify areas needing attention, prioritize improvements and coordinate future projects with the City of New Orleans and other partners.

The LSU New Orleans Transportation Institute brings experience in pedestrian and bicycle safety, transportation planning and GIS analysis, including a previous statewide traffic monitoring study for the Louisiana Transportation Research Center. The partnership is part of DDD’s broader strategy to improve Downtown’s pedestrian environment, strengthen transportation safety and use data to guide infrastructure spending.

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New Strategic Plan Emphasizes Infrastructure and Data

The sidewalk assessment aligns with DDD’s 2027-2031 Strategic Plan, released Oct. 16, which identifies improvements to sidewalks, curbs, crosswalks and pedestrian accessibility among its five priorities for Downtown’s future development.

The strategic plan also calls for a more data-driven approach to investment decisions, including the creation of a centralized Downtown dashboard that would compile information on employment, real estate, business activity, public safety, mobility and other indicators to help guide planning and investment.

Separate Transportation Safety Study Underway

On Sept. 18, DDD issued a request for proposals for a separate Safe Streets for All Supplemental Transportation Safety Action Plan, with proposals due Oct. 28. The initiative builds on a $150,000 federal planning grant announced in November 2024 to examine conflicts among pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists in the Central Business District.

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The plan will address accessibility for people with mobility impairments, along with safety concerns involving transit, freight movement, passenger loading and parking. Unlike the LSU New Orleans sidewalk audit, the initiative focuses on broader transportation safety and mobility issues.

The city’s Department of Public Works also maintains an Accessibility Dashboard documenting pedestrian infrastructure, including curb ramps and their most recently evaluated compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Canal Street Improvements Represent Existing Investment

In December 2025, DDD launched an approximately $100,000 Canal Street Sidewalk Restoration Project addressing sidewalks and curbs along the 300 through 1600 blocks of Canal Street. In September 2026, the district announced a second phase of improvements supported by more than $150,000 in funding.

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That phase includes repairs to more than 1,700 square feet of brick and flagstone sidewalks, cleaning more than 850 linear feet of sidewalk drains and installing 30 steel drain covers. Additional improvements include upgrades to ADA curb landings and replacement of damaged granite sidewalk tiles and curb sections.