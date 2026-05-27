DDD Launches Summer Starts Downtown Campaign

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Downtown Development District (DDD) is kicking off a summer marketing campaign aimed at boosting foot traffic, supporting local businesses and reinforcing Downtown New Orleans as a go-to destination for dining, entertainment, shopping and hospitality.

The campaign, titled “Summer Starts Downtown,” will launch June 1 and will feature more than 50 participating businesses offering seasonal deals, specials and a range of fun and engaging downtown experiences designed to attract both local residents and visitors during the summer months.

Summer Slowdown Drives DDD Campaign Push

The campaign comes as Downtown New Orleans businesses head into the summer slowdown, which industry leaders say is starting earlier and lasting longer. Even with increased efforts to draw conventions and visitors during the warmer months, foot traffic for restaurants, retailers and local attractions still drops off heading into the summer months.

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That disconnect is a key driver behind the campaign. Downtown Development District data shows first-quarter visitation increased 3.6% year-over-year to 11.3 million visits, highlighting stronger demand earlier in the year that does not carry into the summer months.

To help sustain that momentum and drive activity during the slower summer period, DDD officials said the campaign will be backed by a coordinated, paid marketing push led by the organization, including digital advertising, social media campaigns, influencer partnerships, billboards, print advertising and radio spots.

The effort is not just aimed at boosting visibility for participating businesses and encouraging spending, but it is also designed to give small and independent businesses access to coordinated marketing resources that they may not be able generate individually.

“Summer can be a challenging season for many local businesses, particularly in the hospitality and retail sectors,” said Seth Knudsen, president and CEO of the Downtown Development District. “This campaign is about creating momentum for Downtown while giving businesses access to large-scale marketing resources and exposure that many small businesses may not otherwise have on their own.”

DDD – Scale and Investment

DDD data shows Downtown New Orleans is home to more 1,200 registered businesses, including 243 restaurants and bars, 476 retail businesses and more than 100 hotels. There are also wellness services and a range of family-friendly attractions.

The campaign also launches as new public attractions and amenities are added, including the recently expanded Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park along the Mississippi Riverfront, which now connects Spanish Plaza to Crescent Park through more than two miles of continuous public riverfront space.

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Downtown New Orleans is also seeing continued investment, with 31 active development projects totaling approximately $650 million either under construction or moving through the approval process.