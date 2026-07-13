DDD Launches Grant Program for Vacant Storefronts

NEW ORLEANS — The Downtown Development District (DDD) has announced the launch of Activate Downtown: Turning Vacant Spaces into Thriving Places, a new matching grant program designed to help property owners and small businesses activate long-vacant ground-floor commercial spaces throughout Downtown New Orleans.

The program will provide matching grants covering up to 50 percent of eligible tenant build-out costs, with awards of up to $20,000 per project. Applications will be accepted from July 13 through October 15, 2026, with grant recipients announced on November 2, 2026.

“Bringing vacant storefronts back to life directly advances our mission to make Downtown cleaner, safer, and stronger.” said Seth Knudsen, President & CEO of the Downtown Development District. “Activate Downtown will reduce one of the biggest barriers to opening a brick-and-mortar business. The program will make it easier for entrepreneurs to invest in Downtown while creating more active, welcoming streets and expanding commerce for residents, workers, and visitors.”

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Activate Downtown was created to address one of the most common challenges facing entrepreneurs and property owners: the upfront cost of preparing a vacant commercial space for a new tenant. By assisting with critical build-out expenses, the program encourages investment that transforms empty storefronts into active businesses that contribute to a safer, more welcoming Downtown.

DDD: Eligibility and Priority Projects

Eligible projects include interior build-outs, accessibility improvements, storefront renovations, lighting, signage, security enhancements, and essential building system upgrades necessary for new commercial occupancy.

The DDD program prioritizes projects that:

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Activate long-vacant ground-floor storefronts.

Generate new occupancy, new retail activity, or a meaningful expansion of an existing business location.

Support locally-owned, independent, or small businesses.

Fill visible public-facing spaces that contribute to street life, pedestrian activity, and natural surveillance.

Provide public assistance to fill a project financing gap.

To be eligible, projects must involve a ground-floor commercial space within the Downtown Development District that has been vacant for at least one year and is being proposed for new public-facing business occupancy. Both property owners and business tenants may apply, provided they meet all program requirements.

As projects are completed, Activate Downtown is expected to strengthen Downtown’s commercial corridors by encouraging street-level activity, expanding opportunities for small businesses, and creating more engaging spaces for residents, employees, and visitors.

Applications and complete program guidelines will be available beginning July 13, 2026.