DDD Initiates Molly Marine Plaza Enhancement Design

NEW ORLEANS — The Downtown Development District of New Orleans (DDD) has initiated the design phase for planned improvements to Molly Marine Plaza, the Elk Place neutral ground between Canal Street and Tulane Avenue. The enhancements, including updated lighting and public space improvements, are being developed in collaboration with local design firm Studio West.

The project is funded through a $100,000 allocation via Act 461 of the 2025 Louisiana Legislature, supporting both design and installation. The improvements align with DDD’s Parks and Open Spaces Plan and the BioDistrict Lighting Gap Analysis and Concept Identification Plan, reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to vibrant, well-designed public spaces in Downtown New Orleans. Consistent with the requirements of the funding allocation, construction is anticipated to be completed by July 2026 and will proceed in coordination with the City of New Orleans, subject to applicable reviews, permitting, and approvals.

“The Molly Marine Plaza project represents the kind of thoughtful public space investment that strengthens both the safety and vitality of Downtown,” said Seth Knudsen, President & CEO of Downtown Development District. “By enhancing lighting and other features, we’re making this corridor more welcoming for residents, workers, and visitors while continuing to build the BioDistrict’s vision of a thriving biosciences innovation hub in New Orleans.”

BioDistrict Vision and Downtown Collaboration

Over the past two years, DDD has provided leadership and coordination for multiple BioDistrict initiatives, working collaboratively with partners including Tulane University, BioDistrict New Orleans, and the New Orleans BioInnovation Center on projects such as public art installations, landscape improvements, district identity efforts, planning studies, and entrepreneurial programming.

The Molly Marine Plaza enhancements are a continuation of these efforts and a tangible step toward realizing the BioDistrict Strategic Plan, which seeks to transform Downtown and portions of Mid-City into a nationally recognized innovation district.

“Molly Marine Plaza sits at the heart of where innovation meets everyday life as it represents one of the main gateways into the BioDistrict,” said Andy Kopplin, Chair of the BioDistrict New Orleans and President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “Investments like this one from the DDD do more than improve infrastructure; they help create places where people feel connected, inspired, and proud of their neighborhood. By strengthening public spaces that serve residents, workers, and visitors alike, we’re reinforcing the BioDistrict’s vision to create an innovation ecosystem that strengthens our economy and our community.”

DDD Infrastructure Investments

This project begins as DDD continues work on the Canal Street Sidewalk Restoration project, which represents the first full maintenance of Canal Street sidewalks since their installation more than two decades ago. Together, these investments underscore DDD’s ongoing commitment to improving Downtown’s most prominent corridors and public spaces.

“Tulane celebrates efforts such as this, which are vital to the new and exciting future of the BioDistrict and the entire downtown of our city,” said Patrick Norton Tulane’s senior vice president, chief operating officer and treasurer who also serves as a board member of BioDistrict New Orleans. “These improvements reflect our community’s investment in creating a safe, walkable and thriving neighborhood adjacent to a nation-leading corridor of discovery and innovation.”